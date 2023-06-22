'He's defied everything to be here' - connections thrilled with Gold Cup third Subjectivist

Charlie Johnston said he was delighted with Gold Cup third Subjectivist after he "defied everything" to line up at the royal meeting.

The six-year-old was bidding to become the first horse to reclaim the race since Kayf Tara in 2000 after winning it two years ago.

That victory completed a hat-trick of big staying races after success in the 2020 Prix Royal-Oak and the Dubai Gold Cup.

However, his campaign was cut short through a career-threatening leg injury and Johnston's father Mark felt he might never race again.

Subjectivist returned to the track 618 days after Ascot in a Saudi Arabian handicap in February before finishing third in the Dubai Gold Cup.

He filled the same position after bidding to win his second Gold Cup, chasing home the favourite Coltrane and winner Courage Mon Ami.

Subjectivist: won the Gold Cup in 2021 by five lengths Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's run a great race," said Johnston. "I was sort of expecting he would win, or we would be out with the washing!

"It's been a long road and just being here is pretty special. He's defied everything to be here, so we're delighted. Let's hope he's okay and we can go again."

His owner Jim Walker said it was a "big thrill" to have him back, and added: "He's an honest horse who gives you everything. John Martin, who is the senior vet at Johnston Racing, deserves a lot of credit alongside everyone else because he's lived with this horse every single day for two years to get him back.

"We'll see how he comes out of this and then see what happens next because it'll be three weeks before we know anything for sure. I remember after he won the Gold Cup, I was with Mark at Ayr races three weeks later when he got a call to say Subjectivist had swelling in his leg, so we'll have to wait and see."

The runner-up Coltrane, sent off the 11-4 favourite for Andrew Balding, will be aimed at the Goodwood Cup, in which he finished fourth last season.

Coltrane finished three-quarters of a length behind Courage Mon Ami and Frankie Dettori, and his jockey Oisin Murphy said: "He relaxed great and travelled around super. I thought I could win the race and I went to do so. It was a really good battle and it was Frankie who came out on top."

