'He's a pretty nifty colt' - US trainer eyes juvenile prizes at Royal Ascot after beating Wesley Ward hotpots

US assaults on the juvenile prizes at Royal Ascot are nothing new thanks to the exploits of Wesley Ward, and the less heralded George Weaver has now set his sights on Berkshire next month after winning a brace of qualifying races in Florida.

, a colt by No Nay Never, was first up at Gulfstream Park on Saturday and came home three and a half lengths clear under Luca Panici, while stablemate , a daughter of Nyquist, emerged on top subsequently. Both races were over five furlongs on turf and featured defeats for odds-on Ward hotpots.

"You’re always worried about Wesley," said Weaver, a Louisville local who had stints working for the legendary D Wayne Lukas and fellow leading trainer Todd Pletcher.

"He's a master of doing this and going to Ascot. You've just got to have the right horses.

"Both my horses broke running and got the advantage right away, followed through, and looked good doing it."

'There's no reason not to go over there'

Weaver, who has recorded a handful of Grade 1 winners in the United States, demonstrated his desire to think outside his homeland by winning the Dubai Golden Shaheen in 2005 with Saratoga County, his biggest success.

He is relishing the royal meeting and, of No Nay Mets, added: "He's a pretty nifty colt. He was on a rushed schedule for this. There's no reason not to go over there. It's a lot of fun, and he's got as good a chance as anybody."

Crimson Advocate is also booked in and Weaver said: "We really liked her going into the race last time. I expected her to be on the lead or close to it, but she was green. We put some blinkers on her today and she broke sharp and looked good the whole way.

"I always said after I went to Ascot the first time it would be nice to go back with something who has a chance to win and both of these horses look like they do.

"They have that early speed. I do need to look at the menu before picking out a race, although I’d like to keep both of them at five-eighths [five furlongs] if we can."

The charismatic Ward, whose 12 winners at Royal Ascot include eight two-year-old victories, is likely to have a presence at his favourite fixture, which starts on June 20.

