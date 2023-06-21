Frankie Dettori bids to bounce back - we assess his rides on day two of Royal Ascot

Day one did not go to plan for Frankie Dettori, with no winners on the board and a nine-day ban for careless riding being handed down. But no jockey has been better at overcoming adversity than Dettori and he has four rides on day two of the royal meeting as he bids to bounce back. Here we assess their chances . . .

3.05 Royal Ascot: Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap

Forecast odds: 6-1

Making her third start for Ralph Beckett having switched from Charlie Hills's yard in May, the daughter of Muhaarar seemed to relish the drop to a mile when winning under Dettori at Kempton two weeks ago.

She's a four-time winner who achieved her highest Racing Post Rating last time out, so is clearly still improving, but she finished last in the 28-runner Sandringham Stakes at the royal meeting last year and will need to find extra in what looks a very competitive running of the Kensington Palace from a poor draw in stall 19.

Spotlight comment

Back on the up for new yard with all-the-way AW win latest; will be popular under Dettori

Tamarama 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.40 Royal Ascot: Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Forecast odds: 11-4

The four-year-old filly got the better of yesterday's Queen Anne runner-up Inspiral when landing the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last season.

She left a below-par effort on soft ground in the Dahlia Stakes firmly behind her when adding the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom to her CV on her latest start and, remarkably, she's the only last-time-out winner in this strong ten-runner field.

She is clearly in good heart and she'll be a big player providing the ground remains on the quick side.

Spotlight comment

Group 1 winner last season and she won a Group 3 at Epsom last time; key player

Prosperous Voyage 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5.00 Royal Ascot: Royal Hunt Cup

Forecast odds: 10-1

Owned by the King and Queen, Reach For The Moon was a well-fancied 2-5 favourite in last year's Hampton Court Stakes but could only manage second behind Claymore. He was then beaten out of sight in the Prix Perth at Saint-Cloud in October.

Returning from a 178-day break having been gelded, he came home last of seven in the Group 3 Earl of Sefton at Newmarket, but he may well have needed that.

He looks sure to appreciate the drop in class and is without doubt well treated on the best of his form, but he has plenty to prove following his last two starts.

Spotlight comment

Well treated on handicap debut, granted a revival; best form reads impressively

Reach For The Moon 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.35 Royal Ascot: Queen's Vase

Forecast odds: 15-8

A half-brother to the yard's Listed winner Lionel, Gregory is unbeaten from two starts, including the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last time out. He was learning throughout that race and did well to overcome inexperience.

On pedigree, this imposing son of Golden Horn looks sure to be suited by the extra two furlongs and could be a potentially exciting future stayer destined to dine at the top table in time. This seems like a suitable opportunity for him to showcase that ability.

Spotlight comment

1m3f Listed winner at Goodwood and pedigree firmly indicates he'll be suited by this trip

