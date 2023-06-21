Deputy Irish editor David Jennings takes you through the Royal Ascot card on Wednesday . . .

Royal Ascot tips: Wednesday

2.30 Royal Ascot

Queen Mary, 5f, Group 2

Can anyone explain to me why Relief Rally is not vying for favouritism? She is two from two, her RPR of 93 at Salisbury was higher than both Born To Rock and Beautiful Diamond achieved for their debut wins, while Juniper Berries, the filly she beat last time, is seriously quick and could run well at a big price too. But it's 8-1 Relief Rally who will pay for the drinks tonight, ladies and gentlemen.

DJ's tip: Relief Rally

Relief Rally 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.05 Royal Ascot

Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap, 1m

A relatively new addition to the Royal Ascot roster and the two winners have been 12-1 and 40-1. Crystal Caprice is crying out for a strongly run mile and looks sure to get that here. She will do me, but stakes will be small.

DJ's tip: Crystal Caprice

Crystal Caprice 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.40 Royal Ascot

Duke of Cambridge Stakes, 1m, Group 2

Jumbly wasn't cheap, but a Royal Ascot win is priceless for her page and she could get that here. In all honesty, this is a poor Group 2. She comes into it on the back of a beautiful pipe-opener at the Curragh and this would have been her ultimate aim since joining Joseph O'Brien. She's not a great price, but a 2-1 winner is better than a value loser. That value loser could be Potapova, by the way. She could run huge here at around 20-1.

DJ's tip: Jumbly

Jumbly 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4.20 Royal Ascot

Prince of Wales's Stakes, 1m2f, Group 1

Luxembourg beat Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but I wouldn't be convinced he'll beat him again here. The Stoute representative certainly doesn't deserve to be double the price of his Curragh conqueror and Tuesday's rain would have been more of a help than a hindrance. I like him. I like him a lot.

DJ's tip: Bay Bridge

Bay Bridge 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

5.00 Royal Ascot

Royal Hunt Cup, 1m, heritage handicap

You have to swing for the odd six at this meeting and this is the ball I will be having a bash at. Dawn Of Liberation is freely available at 33-1 and you might get bigger if you shop around. He was rated 107 just over a year ago. He's only run three times since and is down to 98. There was a flicker of light at Chester last time over a sharp 7f and a strongly run mile is the prescription I had given him. Let's hope it cures him.

DJ's tip: Dawn Of Liberation

Dawn Of Liberation 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.35 Royal Ascot

Queen's Vase, 1m6f, Group 2

Every Tom, Dick and Harry will be backing Gregory here, but I won't. Circle Of Fire could be decent over staying trips, and that Lingfield Derby Trial effort can be upgraded. This is more his cup of tea. A royal winner on day two, anybody?

DJ's tip: Circle Of Fire

Circle Of Fire 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

6.10 Royal Ascot

Windsor Castle Stakes, 5f, Listed

He's not a great price and we have no idea what he's up against, but Barnwell Boy screamed Windsor Castle winner to me at Goodwood last month and I have listened. He must be top-notch. He just has to be.

DJ's tip: Barnwell Boy

Barnwell Boy 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Johnston

