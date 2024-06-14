Find out who remains in contention to run on day three of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed

Leading stayer Kyprios is set to attempt to become the first horse since Kayf Tara in 2000 to regain the Gold Cup (4.25 ) at Royal Ascot on Thursday after featuring among 12 confirmations.

Kyprios, who won the Group 1 during an unbeaten 2022 campaign, suffered a setback last year and only raced twice but he has bounced back with two victories this season.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien is also set to be represented by last month's Ormonde Stakes winner Point Lonsdale and Tower Of London , who finished fifth in the Yorkshire Cup.

John and Thady Gosden struck last year with Courage Mon Ami and have confirmed last season's Queen's Vase winner Gregory alongside Trawlerman and Sweet William .

Last year's runner-up Coltrane could line up again, while the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban and three-time Group 1-winner Trueshan remain in contention.

Kyprios is the 4-5 favourite for the Gold Cup with Coral ahead of Gregory at 5-1, while O'Brien is 1-4 with the firm to be named top trainer ahead of Charlie Appleby at 7-1.

Confirmations have also closed for the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45 ) and Ralph Beckett could have as many as four runners, including Oaks fourth You Got To Me .

The trainer also confirmed Forest Fairy and Treasure , seventh and 11th at Epsom, as well as La Pasionaria but has scratched Classical Song, Seaward and Where I Wanna Be.

Appleby supplemented unbeaten Newbury Listed winner Diamond Rain , while Lava Stream has been added to the possible runners by David O'Meara.

Rubies Are Red , Port Fairy and Greenfinch remain in contention for O'Brien but he has not confirmed a number of fillies, including Opera Singer, Ylang Ylang and Content.

There were 19 confirmations for the Ribblesdale, with others including Galileo Dame and Je Zous for Joseph O'Brien, Kalpana for Andrew Balding and Our Golden One for Tom Ward.

Whistlejacket and the Karl Burke-trained Shareholder featured among 33 entries for the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes, while the Hampton Court Stakes has attracted 24 entries.

Gold Cup remaining entries

Coltrane

Enemy

Kyprios

Point Lonsdale

Prydwen

Sweet William

Trawlerman

Trueshan

Vauban

Gregory

Tower Of London

Caius Chorister



