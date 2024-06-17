- More
Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet
We have spoken to a number of traders about Royal Ascot, and here they provide their Lucky 15 for the big meeting . . .
Pat Cooney - bet365
Wild Tiger (Royal Hunt Cup)
Kalpana (Ribblesdale)
Hand Of God (Golden Gates)
Apollo One (Wokingham)
Barry Orr - Betfair
Cowardofthecounty (Coventry)
Henry Longfellow (St James's Palace)
My Lyka (Ascot Stakes)
Fairy Godmother (Albany)
Peter Donohoe - BoyleSports
Audience (Queen Anne)
Big Evs (King Charles III)
Coeur D'Or (Royal Hunt Cup)
Ramatuelle (Coronation)
James Knight - Coral
Believing (King Charles III)
Whistlejacket (Norfolk)
Inisherin (Commonwealth Cup)
Ramatuelle (Coronation)
John Priddey - Ladbrokes
Regional (King Charles III)
Fairy Godmother (Albany)
Shouldvebeenaring (Jubilee)
Saint Lawrence (Wokingham)
Daniel Collins - Paddy Power
Mountain Breeze (Albany)
Ramatuelle (Coronation)
Middle Earth (Hardwicke)
Dark Trooper (Wokingham)
Jamie McBride - William Hill
Facteur Cheval (Queen Anne)
Beshtani (Royal Hunt Cup)
Whistlejacket (Norfolk)
Qirat (Britannia)
Five jockeys to follow at Royal Ascot - including one rider operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight
Five trainers to follow at Royal Ascot - including one who has saddled seven winners at 14-1 or bigger at the meeting
'He should be favourite and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - our experts share their Royal Ascot tips
