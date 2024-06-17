Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet

We have spoken to a number of traders about Royal Ascot, and here they provide their Lucky 15 for the big meeting . . .

Pat Cooney - bet365

Wild Tiger (Royal Hunt Cup)

Kalpana (Ribblesdale)

Hand Of God (Golden Gates)

Apollo One (Wokingham)

Barry Orr - Betfair

Cowardofthecounty (Coventry)

Henry Longfellow (St James's Palace)

My Lyka (Ascot Stakes)

Fairy Godmother (Albany)

Peter Donohoe - BoyleSports

Audience (Queen Anne)

Big Evs (King Charles III)

Coeur D'Or (Royal Hunt Cup)

Ramatuelle (Coronation)

James Knight - Coral

Believing (King Charles III)

Whistlejacket (Norfolk)

Inisherin (Commonwealth Cup)

Ramatuelle (Coronation)

John Priddey - Ladbrokes

Regional (King Charles III)

Fairy Godmother (Albany)

Shouldvebeenaring (Jubilee)

Saint Lawrence (Wokingham)

Regional (noseband): John Priddey's pick in the King Charles III Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Daniel Collins - Paddy Power

Mountain Breeze (Albany)

Ramatuelle (Coronation)

Middle Earth (Hardwicke)

Dark Trooper (Wokingham)

Jamie McBride - William Hill

Facteur Cheval (Queen Anne)

Beshtani (Royal Hunt Cup)

Whistlejacket (Norfolk)

Qirat (Britannia)

