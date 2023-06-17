Mawj and Tahiyra kept in contention for 1,000 Guineas rematch at Royal Ascot

The fascinating rematch between the 1,000 Guineas one-two Mawj and Tahiyra at Royal Ascot moved a step closer on Saturday after the pair featured in nine confirmations for Friday's Coronation Stakes.

Mawj would not be passed at Newmarket but the betting suggests the placings will be reversed at Ascot, with Tahiyra the shortest-priced favourite of the whole week at 4-6.

Trainer Dermot Weld said Tahiyra was likely to come on for her outing at Newmarket and she proved that to be the case by winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj, who has not raced since Newmarket, is a best-priced 10-3 for the Coronation with Paddy Power, who make Meditate and Queen For You joint-third favourites at 11-2.

Coral report strength behind Tahiyra, who is their 4-5 favourite, and a market weakness in Mawj.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "The market seems fairly sure Tahiyra will gain her revenge over the Qipco 1,000 Guineas winner at Ascot next week, with the Aga Khan's filly odds-on for the Coronation Stakes, in contrast to Mawj, easy to back at 11-4 (from 2-1)."

Coronation Stakes confirmations

Comhra

Jackie Oh

Mammas Girl

Mawj

Meditate

Queen For You

Remarquee

Sounds Of Heaven

Tahiyra

Little Big Bear, another of Royal Ascot's strongest favourites, stood his ground for Friday's Commonwealth Cup as 16 possibles went forward at the latest stage.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is set to be represented by Little Big Bear, who showed sprinting to be his forte with an impressive victory in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, and recent Naas Group 3 winner The Antarctic in the Group 1 for three-year-olds over six furlongs.

Marshman was the highest-profile absentee in the Commonwealth Cup with trainer Karl Burke set to run the colt against his elders in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes.

Little Big Bear heads Coral's betting at 13-8, with Sakheer at 7-2 and Shaquille at 8-1.

Commonwealth Cup confirmations

Al Dasim

Cold Case

Lezoo

Little Big Bear

Marbaan

Mischief Magic

Noble Style

Ocean Quest

Queen Me

Rumstar

Sakheer

Shaquille

Shouldvebeenaring

Swingalong

The Antarctic

The X O

