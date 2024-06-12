Bookmakers commit to donate profits from Britannia Stakes to charity for fifth year

British bookmakers have announced they will donate all their profits from the Britannia Stakes to charity for the fifth year running.

A collection of Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) members including Flutter, responsible for Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, Entain, who operate Ladbrokes and Coral, Evoke's 888 and William Hill and the Tote have committed to another year of fundraising through the heritage handicap on day three of Royal Ascot.

Prostate Cancer UK, Ascot Racecourse Supports, Missing People, Heros, GoRacingGreen and the Churchill Lines Foundation all stand to benefit from the initiative, which has raised just under £3 million since its inception in 2020.

BCG chief executive and acting chair Michael Dugher said: "I'm absolutely delighted that BGC members are once more raising vital funds at the royal meeting for some of the country's top charities.

"The BGC's Britannia Stakes Charity Bet campaign has raised nearly £3m for a host of good causes, and on behalf of the BGC and our members we are proud to once more celebrate this iconic race and raise vital funds along the way.

"Tens of millions of people up and down the country enjoy a flutter each month and I'm delighted that some of the country's biggest bookmakers will once again donate their profits from one of Royal Ascot's top races. I'm once again indebted to everyone at Royal Ascot for their continued support."

Bookmakers will donate all profits made from win and each-way bets, after levy and duties are deducted, with a further commitment to provide a combined £200,000 donation should they fail to make a profit on the race on June 20.

"We are hugely grateful once more to the members of the Betting and Gaming Council involved in this generous initiative, which has raised so much money for worthwhile causes since 2020," said Ascot's chief executive Alastair Warwick.

"We are thrilled that Ascot Racecourse Supports will be a beneficiary again and look forward to being able to further support our community programme in 2024 and beyond."

