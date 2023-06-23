Assessing Frankie Dettori's four rides on day four at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori has two victories on the board for the week including the prestigious Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami on Thursday. Here we take a look at his chances on day four of adding to that tally . . .

Race: 2.30 - Albany Stakes

Odds: 7-1

A winner of both her starts, including a narrow success last time in a Group 3 at Naas, just holding on from the fast-finishing Navassa Island. Donnacha O'Brien is yet to train a Royal Ascot winner, however his two-year-olds have been in top form.



She possesses a high cruising speed and should be well suited by the demands of this race.

Spotlight comment

Scraped home by a neck in both her races, latterly repelling the late charge of newcomer Navassa Island in a Group 3 at Naas (6f, good); it was encouraging to see the principals pull clear and she's evidently decidedly useful; hard to discount and Frankie takes over.

Porta Fortuna 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Race: 3.05 - Commonwealth Cup

Odds: 9-1

Has a 4-6 record including a standout victory in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. She finished eighth in the 1,000 Guineas last time and connections quickly revert back to sprinting. That looks a wise move given she is 3-4 over this trip, while her only run at Ascot saw her victorious over this course and distance in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes.

Spotlight comment

Non-stayer in the 1,000 Guineas on sole outing this term, confirming that she's best going down the Commonwealth Cup route, and therefore has a similar profile to male counterpart Sakheer.

Lezoo 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Race: 5.00 - Sandringham Stakes

Odds: 11-2

This three-year-old filly is a two-time all-weather winner and readily dispatched her rivals in a Newcastle novice last time. That effort confirms she's smart however she's yet to prove herself on turf.

Her sole turf run saw her finish tenth in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes on her reappearance. She still holds a Group 1 Falmouth entry, so there's optimism she can improve plenty.

Spotlight comment

This well-bred filly is in top hands and has the potential to be better than her opening mark.

Coppice 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: 5.35 - King Edward VII Stakes

Odds: 7-2

An easy winner of the Chester Vase. Well supported in the Derby but failed to show his true form. The son of Frankel had excuses that day, he failed to settle in the preliminaries and was wide throughout during the race.



A fair few failed to show their true form in the Derby and better can be expected here.

Spotlight comment

Disappointing favourite in the Derby (1m4f, good to firm) last time but he lost a shoe and Frankie Dettori reported he "hated the track and the ground"; provided conditions suit, it will be no surprise if he taps back into his previous abundant promise with a big performance.

Arrest 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

