Friday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Friday's top tips for Royal Ascot

Newmarket nap

Conquistador (6.10 Ascot)

Breezed very well at the recent George Boughey Royal Ascot gallops morning and looks well drawn down the middle in this sprint.

David Milnes

Conquistador 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Chelsea Green (5.00 Ascot)

Made a successful return at Newmarket in May and a new peak on the clock underlines her prospects today.

Dave Edwards

Chelsea Green 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Hugo Palmer

The Punt nap

Little Big Bear (3.05 Ascot)

Won the Windsor Castle at this meeting last year and the form of his Group 2 Haydock success last time was boosted by Bradsell in the King's Stand.

Charlie Huggins

Little Big Bear 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Teumessias Fox (3.40 Ascot)

Gelded last year and looks a different horse this term, travelling strongly in recording wins at Kempton and Newmarket. Has a tricky draw, but he's bred to be a Group horse and his new mark doesn't look beyond him.

Paul Curtis

Teumessias Fox 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Coppice (5.00 Ascot)

Bred for Group 1 glory, this filly held a Coronation Stakes entry earlier in the season and now has a Falmouth Stakes one, so must have strong claims on handicap debut, even in a big field.

David Toft

Coppice 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Matrika (2.30 Royal Ascot)

Weak in the market before her debut but won decisively in the end. Third in the race has won since and expected to take a big step forward from that initial effort and go well here.

Tom Gibbings

Matrika 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ascot schedule for Friday and where to watch

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

