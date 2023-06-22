Friday's best bets at Royal Ascot ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Conquistador (6.10 Ascot)
Breezed very well at the recent George Boughey Royal Ascot gallops morning and looks well drawn down the middle in this sprint.
David Milnes
Chelsea Green (5.00 Ascot)
Made a successful return at Newmarket in May and a new peak on the clock underlines her prospects today.
Dave Edwards
Little Big Bear (3.05 Ascot)
Won the Windsor Castle at this meeting last year and the form of his Group 2 Haydock success last time was boosted by Bradsell in the King's Stand.
Charlie Huggins
Teumessias Fox (3.40 Ascot)
Gelded last year and looks a different horse this term, travelling strongly in recording wins at Kempton and Newmarket. Has a tricky draw, but he's bred to be a Group horse and his new mark doesn't look beyond him.
Paul Curtis
Coppice (5.00 Ascot)
Bred for Group 1 glory, this filly held a Coronation Stakes entry earlier in the season and now has a Falmouth Stakes one, so must have strong claims on handicap debut, even in a big field.
David Toft
Matrika (2.30 Royal Ascot)
Weak in the market before her debut but won decisively in the end. Third in the race has won since and expected to take a big step forward from that initial effort and go well here.
Tom Gibbings
2:30: Albany Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:05: King Edward VII Stakes (ITV/Sky)
3:40: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (ITV/Sky)
4:20: Commonwealth Cup (ITV/Sky)
5:00: Coronation Stakes (ITV/Sky)
5:35: Sandringham Stakes (ITV/Sky)
6:10: Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (ITV4/Sky)
