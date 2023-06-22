The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Friday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Friday . . .

Little Big Bear (3.05 Ascot)

Disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas on his reappearance when failing to beat a rival in the Newmarket Classic. However, the son of No Nay Never was a classy sprinter as a juvenile and clearly didn't stay the mile trip on soft ground so can be excused for that effort. Little Big Bear was much more comfortable back over 6f in the Sandy Lane at Haydock last time as he got back to winning ways. The form of that Group 2 success has been boosted nicely since with Bradsell, who trailed Little Big Bear by just over nine lengths on that occasion, beating 16 rivals to land the Group 1 King's Stand on Tuesday. Little Big Bear also beat Bradsell by a similar margin in top-level company in the Phoenix at the Curragh last August and can follow up last year's Windsor Castle win to make it back-to-back Royal Ascot victories.

Tahiyra (4.20 Ascot)

Just edged out by Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas but went one better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh when beating Meditate by a length and a half. Dermot Weld's star filly also beat the same rival at the the same track by further in the Moyglare on her final start as a two-year-old. Meditate is second in the betting but there is little reason to believe that she can reverse the form and with no Mawj to contend with this time, Tahiyra should be incredibly hard to beat given that her remaining five rivals have won at no higher than Group 3 level.

King Of Steel (5.35 Ascot)

Ran a massive race on his first start for Roger Varian when beaten half a length by Auguste Rodin in the Derby, where he had three of the five rivals he faces here in behind. The son of Wootton Bassett relished the step up in trip on good to firm ground and will be hard to beat over the same trip on quick ground again in this Group 2 contest. The ground is likely to be too quick for Arrest, whose Chester Vase win came on soft, as well as Dubai Mile, who won the Group 1 Criterium on heavy at Saint-Cloud. If King Of Steel is anywhere close to the form he demonstrated at Epsom, he should record his first Group success.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.