Grand National hero Derek Fox to miss big ride on Punchestown favourite after breaking collarbone

Derek Fox, who came back from injury to win the Grand National on Corach Rambler, is hurt again and is set to be out of action for six weeks.

The jockey suffered his latest setback when unseated from the Lucinda Russell-trained Diamond State in a 2m4f novice handicap chase at Perth on Wednesday.

"He's broken his collarbone and will be out for six weeks," said Russell's partner and assistant trainer Peter Scudamore. "But it could have been worse – it could have been a fortnight ago!"

Fox fought back from a shoulder injury suffered in a fall at Wetherby the previous week to ride at Aintree and won the Grand National 12 days ago on Corach Rambler.

It was a second triumph in the world's most famous chase for him and for Russell, following their success with One For Arthur in 2017.

Fox had been due to ride the yard's Douglas Talking in the on Thursday.

His place will be taken by Stephen Mulqueen, an Irish-born jockey who will be having his first ride in Ireland.

April has been a breakthrough month for Mulqueen, who won his first Grade 1 when Apple Away took the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and rode his 100th career winner on Giovinco at Perth on Wednesday.

Fellow jump jockey Tom Cannon could return after the short post-season break in the jumps programme.

He has not ridden since a heavy fall at Bangor last Saturday and his agent Sam Stronge said: "It was quite nasty, he was knocked out for a couple of minutes, but he's absolutely fine.

"He's got to do his concussion test and there's the five-day break, but he should be back after that."

