Tolworth Hurdle moved from Sandown to Aintree as BHA announces raft of jumps programme changes

The Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle, which usually takes place at Sandown in January, has been moved to Aintree's new Boxing Day card.

The BHA's jumps pattern committee on Wednesday announced significant changes to the jumps programme in a bid to strengthen the quality of action.

These changes will commence from the beginning of the 2023-24 jumps season, with the idea designed to ensure Pattern fixtures are spaced out throughout the campaign in order to increase the level of competition.

As well as the adjustment of the Tolworth moving venues, the Grade 2 International Hurdle at Cheltenham will now take place on Trials Day at the end of January, rather than early December.

In terms of the chase programme, the Grade 2 Desert Orchid at Kempton on December 27 will now become a Grade 2 limited handicap in order to make it a more competitive affair.

The changes in full

Novice hurdles

Juvenile hurdles

Listed Summit Hurdle to be run at Aintree one week earlier (replacing the juvenile fillies' race).

New Listed fillies' juvenile hurdle at Newbury introduced at the beginning of December, replacing the race previously taking place at Aintree.

Scottish Triumph Hurdle (Musselburgh) to retain Listed status, but with amended race conditions. Pattern-class horses have the option of the Grade 2 Finesse (Cheltenham) a week earlier.

Two miles

Grade 2 Sharp (Cheltenham) moved to October from November.

Listed hurdle (Kempton) removed from the programme.

Newton (Haydock) upgraded to Grade 2 from Listed status.

New Listed race added to Sandown Park's Tingle Creek meeting.

Grade 1 Tolworth moved to Aintree's new Boxing Day fixture.

Grade 2 Kennel Gate (Ascot) removed from the programme.

Two and a half miles

Listed race at Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting removed from programme.

Grade 2 Leamington (Warwick) removed from the programme.

Open hurdles

Two miles

Grade 2 International (Cheltenham) to be run on Trials Day at the end of January.

Grade 2 Champion Hurdle Trial (Haydock Park) and Listed Contenders (Sandown Park) removed from programme.

Novice chases

Two miles

Grade 2 Lightning to be moved to Lingfield and run a week earlier in January to create a three-week gap with the Grade 2 Kingmaker (Warwick).

Two and a half miles

Grade 2 Towton (Wetherby) moved to mid-January and run over reduced distance of 2m4f.

Grade 2 Dipper (Cheltenham), Grade 2 Future Champion (Ayr) and Grade 2 Altcar (Haydock Park) removed from the programme.

Three miles

Introduction of a Listed chase over 3m to be run at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Introduction of a new Grade 2 race at Sandown at the Tingle Creek meeting in early December.

Removal of the Grade 2 John Francome (Newbury) and the Grade 2 December (Doncaster).

Open chases

Two miles

Grade 2 Desert Orchid (Kempton) to become a Grade 2 limited handicap, creating a space in the weight-for-age programme between the Grade 1 Tingle Creek (Sandown) and Grade 1 Clarence House (Ascot).

Three miles

Removal of Listed Future Stars Intermediate (Sandown) and Grade 2 Many Clouds (Aintree).

Grade 2 Peter Marsh (Haydock) to become full weight-range premier handicap.

'The changes are all sensible'

Ruth Quinn, BHA director of international racing and racing development, said: "The jumps pattern programme in Britain has undergone an in-depth review, focusing on how we best support and improve the performance of jump racing at the top end of the pyramid, both in the short and longer-term.

"The aim is to ensure our top contests are spaced more appropriately and consistently throughout the season – and hopefully deliver more competitive, meaningful and engaging racing as a consequence."

Paul Nicholls will be crowned champion trainer for a 14th time this weekend, and he added: "The changes to the timings and venues of certain races are all sensible and will help trainers better campaign their good horses.

"Increased competition and more prize-money at the top end can only be a good thing for the sport."

Jockey Club racing director Richard Norris said: "With the majority of Britain's jumps Pattern races being run at our venues, we have welcomed the opportunity to play a leading role in this in-depth review.

"We hope that the changes will be met with approval from all stakeholders and will play a large part in making the upper tiers of British jump racing stronger and more competitive throughout the season.

"Despite the majority of the changes affecting races at our tracks we are happy to support a 'less is more' approach, and hope this slimmed-down programme, with some races repositioned, will prove beneficial for all concerned."

