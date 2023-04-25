Confirmed runners and riders for the two Grade 1s on day three of the Punchestown festival
Grade 1 winner Teahupoo heads a field of nine for the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (5.25) at Punchestown on Thursday.
Trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old saw his winning run of two come to an end in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when he finished third behind 33-1 winner Sire Du Berlais, who reopposes here, and Dashel Drasher.
Before his festival defeat, Teahupoo ended Honeysuckle's long unbeaten run in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse in December. He then followed that up with Grade 2 success in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park in January.
Sire Du Berlais comes into this contest full of confidence, having subsequently landed the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree earlier this month after his Cheltenham victory.
The JP McManus-owned 11-year-old put in a joint career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings when beating Marie's Rock by just over three lengths, matching the figure he achieved when winning the same Aintree race last year.
Willie Mullins has recorded five victories in the past ten runnings of the race and holds a strong hand once more with Klassical Dream, who has landed this contest in each of the last two years.
The Closutton-based trainer also saddles the in-form Monkfish, Whatdeawant and last-time-out winner Asterion Forlonge. The latter finished half a length clear of stablemate Monkfish in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse earlier this month, making it three wins from five over hurdles.
It was, however, a positive run from Monkfish, who was making his first start in 713 days. The nine-year-old's previous appearance came at this meeting in 2021, when he finished second to Colreevy in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase.
The Jessica Harrington-trained Ashdale Bob, who has not won in more than two years, also features in the field alongside Meet And Greet and Summerville Boy.
Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (5.25 Punchestown, Thursday)
Ladbrokes: 11-4 Teahupoo, 4 Monkfish, Sire Du Berlais, 5 Klassical Dream, 13-2 Asterion Forlonge, 10 Summerville Boy, 14 Ashdale Bob, 25 Meet And Greet, 33 Whatdeawant
Mullins favourite for more Barberstown Castle success
Willie Mullins usually has his say in the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (6.35) and the likelihood of that happening again is high with him being responsible for three of the four runners in the field.
Arkle hero El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo are leading contenders in the four-runner race. The former, who is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, produced a powerful display to inflict a second Cheltenham Festival defeat on Jonbon when scoring by five and a half lengths.
The six-year-old kickstarted his winning run of four at this meeting last year and has improved with every start this season, winning all three of his races, including the Irish Arkle, by a combined total of just over 34 lengths.
Dysart Dynamo, also trained by Mullins, was an unlucky faller in the Arkle and will attempt to post a second win of the campaign after scoring at Leopardstown over Christmas. The son of Westerner finished last of five in the Champion Novice Hurdle last year but his trainer has won this race seven years on the bounce.
Stablemate Saint Roi, who finished 12 lengths behind El Fabiolo at Cheltenham, and the Mouse Morris-trained Indiana Jones, who has won two of his last three starts, complete the field of four.
Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle runners and riders
Ashdale Bob Keith Donoghue
Asterion Forlonge Patrick Mullins
Klassical Dream Paul Townend
Meet And Greet Phillip Enright
Monkfish Danny Mullins
Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh
Summerville Boy Rachael Blackmore
Teahupoo Jordan Gainford
Whatdeawant Sean O'Keeffe
Barberstown Castle Novice Chase runners and riders
Dysart Dynamo Danny Mullins
El Fabiolo Paul Townend
Indiana Jones Darragh O'Keeffe
Saint Roi Mark Walsh
