2023 Punchestown Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of six will line up for the highlight of the five-day Punchestown festival on Wednesday, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.55) – and what a six it is with Cheltenham Gold Cup one-two Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame set to renew their rivalry. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
5.55 Punchestown (Wednesday, April 26): Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup racecard and betting
Punchestown Gold Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses
1 Bravemansgame
Outpointed by Galopin Des Champs Cheltenham run-in; easier track and 3m go see him closer
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 9-2
2 Envoi Allen
King George flop looked in rude health at Cheltenham; stays 3m and could go well
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 8-1
3 Fastorslow
Touched off in Ultima at Cheltenham; exposed previously at Grade 1 level though
Trainer: Martin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 33-1
4 Fury Road
Third to Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup and early faller in National; hard to fancy
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 33-1
5 Galopin Des Champs
Impressive Cheltenham defeat of Bravemansgame makes him very hard to oppose
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 2-5f
6 Hewick
Soft ground wouldn't have been ideal at Cheltenham; may get better ground here
Trainer: Shark Hanlon
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Forecast odds: 16-1
2023 Punchestown festival: best betting offers
- TODAY'S BEST OFFER: Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
- bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
- Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
- Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
- Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
The verdict
A rematch between the Cheltenham Gold Cup principals. GALOPIN DES CHAMPS expected to confirm form with Bravemansgame.
Read these next:
'I had to get Bravemansgame out of this situation' - Nicholls star cleared for Galopin Des Champs rematch
Confirmed runners and riders for the Punchestown Gold Cup and Wednesday's two other Grade 1s
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.