Punchestown festival

2023 Punchestown Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of six will line up for the highlight of the five-day Punchestown festival on Wednesday, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.55) – and what a six it is with Cheltenham Gold Cup one-two Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame set to renew their rivalry. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

5.55 Punchestown (Wednesday, April 26): Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup racecard and betting

Punchestown Gold Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Bravemansgame

Outpointed by Galopin Des Champs Cheltenham run-in; easier track and 3m go see him closer

TrainerPaul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 9-2

Bravemansgame17:55 Punchestown
2 Envoi Allen

King George flop looked in rude health at Cheltenham; stays 3m and could go well

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 8-1

Envoi Allen17:55 Punchestown
3 Fastorslow

Touched off in Ultima at Cheltenham; exposed previously at Grade 1 level though

TrainerMartin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 33-1

Fastorslow17:55 Punchestown
4 Fury Road

Third to Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup and early faller in National; hard to fancy

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 33-1

Fury Road17:55 Punchestown
5 Galopin Des Champs

Impressive Cheltenham defeat of Bravemansgame makes him very hard to oppose

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 2-5f

Galopin Des Champs17:55 Punchestown
6 Hewick

Soft ground wouldn't have been ideal at Cheltenham; may get better ground here

Trainer: Shark Hanlon
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Forecast odds: 16-1

Hewick17:55 Punchestown
The verdict

A rematch between the Cheltenham Gold Cup principals. GALOPIN DES CHAMPS expected to confirm form with Bravemansgame.

Galopin Des Champs17:55 Punchestown
Published on 25 April 2023
