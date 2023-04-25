2023 Punchestown Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of six will line up for the highlight of the five-day Punchestown festival on Wednesday, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup ( ) – and what a six it is with Cheltenham Gold Cup one-two Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame set to renew their rivalry. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Punchestown Gold Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses

1

Outpointed by Galopin Des Champs Cheltenham run-in; easier track and 3m go see him closer

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 9-2

2

King George flop looked in rude health at Cheltenham; stays 3m and could go well

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 8-1

3

Touched off in Ultima at Cheltenham; exposed previously at Grade 1 level though

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 33-1

4

Third to Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup and early faller in National; hard to fancy

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 33-1

5

Impressive Cheltenham defeat of Bravemansgame makes him very hard to oppose

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 2-5f

6

Soft ground wouldn't have been ideal at Cheltenham; may get better ground here

Trainer: Shark Hanlon

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Forecast odds: 16-1

The verdict

A rematch between the Cheltenham Gold Cup principals. expected to confirm form with Bravemansgame.

