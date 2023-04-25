Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day one tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day one of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday headlined by the William Hill Champion Chase ( ).



Howden Insurance Brokers Mares Novice Hurdle, 2m½f, Listed

DJ's tip: (nap)

Paul Townend has gone for Night And Day and her two appearances this season have been exactly that. I'm a massive Nikini fan. She has the single best piece of form on offer by virtue of her second to Magical Zoe at Down Royal. She’s the bet of the day. No pressure, Patrick.

KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

You'll be carrying my cash here too, Patrick. Diverge went straight from a maiden hurdle into the Supreme, but still finished third. He has two and three-quarter lengths to find with Facile Vega and I have a feeling he might find it. The gap between them in the market is much too big.

Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip:

The classy Cash Back could lead them all a merry dance. As far as I can make out there is no other natural front-runner in the race so Cash Back might just get his own way. He's been pretty consistent of late and bumped into a potential star last time.

William Hill Champion Chase, 2m, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

I don't trust Gentleman De Mee. Yes, I know, there are days when he's dynamite but every time I fancy him he seems to run deplorably. Even if he's on one of his dynamite days he won't beat Energumene anyway. I have a feeling Blue Lord will be second. Do the straight forecast. It could pay about four quid.

Goffs Defender Bumper, 2m½f

DJ's tip:

Jessica Harrington might be dreaming of Classics more than bumpers these days, but she would dearly love a winner this week. Aruntothequeen is a daughter of stable stalwart Burn And Turn who actually won a bumper at the 2011 festival here under the trainer's daughter, Kate. Take the hint.

Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase, 3m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Appreciate It reminds me of my first girlfriend (one of two). I'm finding it very hard to let go even though I know we're not meant for each other. It could have been something very special indeed but, alas, some things are just not meant to be. You have to move on. Journey With Me is who I've moved on to. He’ll treat me better.

Kildare Hunt Club Chase, 3m1f

DJ's tip:

Vital Island won it last year and he'll probably win it again this year. He looked in rude health when winning over the banks at Lingstown last month.

Oak Lodge Landscapes Flat Race, 2m½f

DJ's tip:

Gordon Elliott won this in 2017 with Roaring Bull, who was subsequently made famous by Jerry Hannon, and he might win it again with Rainbow Lily. I've no idea why as she's never run before, like 14 others, but she's a half-sister to Code Name Lise who won an Ascot bumper.

Day one highlights

The big race

Top two-mile chaser Energumene bids to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double for a second year in the feature William Hill Champion Chase (). On ratings, and all known form, he is very much the one to beat. His main threats come from the same Closutton stable, with Gentleman De Mee, Blue Lord and the 2021 winner Chacun Pour Soi among his five rivals.



The big horse

Facile Vega's unbeaten run of six came to an end at the Dublin Racing Festival when he finished a disappointing fifth of six in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle but he posted an improved effort when second to Marine Nationale in the Supreme at Cheltenham. He seeks a fourth top-level success in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (), having won the Champion Bumper at this meeting last year.

The big story

Closutton trainer Willie Mullins has a strong hand on day one of the Punchestown festival with 21 runners across the eight races. The top trainer has the favourite in five races on day one and is expected to dominate at the meeting once again. In 2021, Mullins won 19 out of a possible 40 races and he'll be keen to make a quick start to the five-day meeting. Energumene, Facile Vega, Night And Day, Tekao, Sir Gerhard and Appreciate It are just some of his runners to note on day one.

