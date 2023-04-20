Bravemansgame features among six Punchestown Gold Cup entries despite ongoing court order issue

Bravemansgame features among six entries for the next Wednesday, although it remains unclear whether the eight-year-old will be permitted to run.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, had been due to run in the Aintree Bowl last week but was blocked from doing so by the BHA due to issues with the horse’s ownership.

WealthTek LLP, the company of Bravemansgame’s joint-owner John Dance, by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at the start of the month and placed into special administration after “serious regulatory and operational issues” were discovered at the firm.

The BHA prevented Bravemansgame from running after being presented with a court order obtained by the FCA. Among the actions the FCA can take as part of an investigation is to apply for assets to be frozen, with what constitutes an asset that can be frozen then interpreted by the organisation presented with the document.

It is not yet clear whether Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has spoken with the BHA or the FCA about the ongoing investigation into WealthTek, whether Bravemansgame will be permitted to run and, if he is allowed to, whether he will run under joint ownership or solely in the name of Bryan Drew, as had initially been agreed with the BHA before the late withdrawal at Aintree.

John Dance: no runners have been permitted to run in his name since his company, WealhTek LLP, was shut down by the FCA at the start of the month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Racing Post has requested further details from HRI on the matter.

Alongside Bravemansgame, Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs, Envoi Allen, Fastorslow, Fury Road and Hewick have been entered for the race.

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Energumene heads seven entries for Tuesday’s Grade 1 . Trainer Willie Mullins also has Blue Lord, Chacun Pour Soi and Gentleman De Mee engaged, with the field competed by Magical Daze, Captain Guinness and Rebel Gold.

