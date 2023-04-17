'He's in great shape' - Galopin Des Champs gets green light for Punchestown Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs will grace the Punchestown festival with his presence on Wednesday week after Willie Mullins gave officially the best horse in training the green light to contest the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
Since the turn of the century only three horses have completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown Gold Cup double in the same season – Kicking King (2005), War Of Attrition (2006) and Sizing John (2017) – but Galopin Des Champs is sure to be a warm order to become the fourth following his decisive victory in jump racing's most prestigious prize last month.
The seven-year-old justified favouritism in spectacular fashion in the festival's main event, answering any stamina doubts by putting seven lengths between himself and Bravemansgame at the line, but he did have a hard race despite the margin of victory, according to Mullins.
