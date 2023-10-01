Continuous has plenty of options after slow pace hindered his chance in Arc says Aidan O'Brien

Gamely though he stayed on, Continuous could not become the first St Leger winner to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The colt, who proved his stamina when scoring by two and three-quarter lengths over 1m6½f in the final British Classic at Doncaster last month, had to settle for fifth place back at 1m4f, beaten three and a half lengths by Ace Impact.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien felt a relatively modest early gallop counted against Ryan Moore's mount.

The trainer said on ITV4: "I was very happy. We made the decision to take our time and relax, and he dropped in lovely. The pace was very slow so they sprinted in the last two or three furlongs. He was coming through, but obviously the winner quickened up on the outside. He's probably best over a strongly run mile and a half."

The three-year-old has plenty of potential targets going forward, however. "He can do a lot of things," said O'Brien. "He could go to Japan, Hong Kong, America or Dubai. All those things are open to him.

"He's a ready-made four-year-old and we think the best is yet to come."

Jim Crowley blamed the ground for Hukum 's ninth-paced finish, the King George winner fading after hitting the front two furlongs out.

The jockey said: "We got a good position from [stall} 14, and travelled well. Turning into the straight I just felt the ground had quickened up. His best ground is good to soft, and to me this was good to firm."

