2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe full result: where your horse finished for the Longchamp showpiece including each-way places

Racing fans were treated to another show-stopping running of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp live on ITV4 on Sunday afternoon. Find the full result including the finishing positions for every horse as it happens.

Check to see where your horse finished and if you've backed a winner. If you can't see your horse in the list below, check back shortly as this page will be updated regularly after the race . . .

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe final result

1 Ace Impact Cristian Demuro (jockey), Jean-Claude Rouget (trainer), 5-2f (SP)

2 Westover Rob Hornby, Ralph Beckett, 11-2

3 Onesto Maxime Guyon, Fabrice Chappet, 50-1

4 Through Seven Seas Christophe-Patrice Lemaire, Tomohito Ozeki, 13-2

5 Continuous Ryan Moore, Aidan O'Brien, 11-1

6 Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote, Sir Michael Stoute

7 Sisfahan Lukas Delozier, Henk Grewe

8 Feed The Flame Christophe Soumillon, Pascal Bary

9 Hukum Jim Crowley, Owen Burrows

10 Simca Mille Alexis Pouchin, Stephane Wattel

11 Fantastic Moon Rene Piechulek, Sarah Steinberg

12 Place Du Carrousel Mickael Barzalona, Andre Fabre

13 Free Wind Frankie Dettori, John and Thady Gosden

14 Haya Zark Gerald Mosse, Adrien Fouassier

15 Mr Hollywood Bauyrzhan Murzabeyev, Henk Grewe

