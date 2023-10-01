'I'm bowing out with a smile on my face!' - no joy for Frankie Dettori on his final ride in the Arc

There was no record-extending seventh victory for Frankie Dettori on his 34th and final ride in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday.

The retiring jockey finished 13th of 15 on Free Wind, who was unable to muster the speed to get competitive in the home straight.

Dettori said: "I got a lovely slot behind Westover – I knew he'd take me there. When I got to the straight they quickened a little bit and they left me there.

"But I really enjoyed it. The Arc has been a great race for me, it's been a good journey and I'm bowing out with a smile on my face!"

Dettori won the race for the first time on Lammtarra in 1995 and has come out on top again since on Sakhee (2001), Marienbard (2002), Golden Horn (2015) and Enable (2017 and 2018)

"I'll miss it, for sure," he said. "It's all been great, six Arc wins. I rode some great champions and riding in it 34 times is a record in itself."

