Ace Impact and Hukum among 15 runners left in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at first forfeit stage

King George one-two Hukum and Westover remained on course to take on favourite Ace Impact in Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as the list of possible runners was whittled down to 15 on Monday.

The high-class pair head the British challenge for the Arc, which was boosted at the weekend when the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge was described as a likely runner.

There was a notable omission at this week's first forfeit stage, however, with Emily Upjohn taken out of the race. Last week, Frankie Dettori was leaning towards siding with Free Wind for his final ride in the Arc, with Emily Upjohn thought more likely to go for Champions Day or the Breeders' Cup.

St Leger winner Continuous is set to fly the flag for Ireland in the Arc, potentially as Aidan O'Brien's sole runner. He is expected to be supplemented to the race, at a cost of €120,000, on Wednesday.

O'Brien scratched the likes of Luxembourg, Paddington and Auguste Rodin, but left in Emily Dickinson , who was reported by the trainer on Sunday to be heading for the Prix Cadran on Saturday.

Jessica Harrington has kept the option of the Arc for Derby fourth Sprewell , who also has an entry in Saturday's Prix Dollar.

Emily Upjohn: has been taken out of the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ace Impact has been pointed towards the €5 million contest since his brilliant victory in the Prix du Jockey Club and warmed up with victory in last month's Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

Hukum and Westover, on the other hand, have had longer breaks with their most recent starts coming in a thrilling King George when just a head separated them at the line.

Hukum, a brother to last season's European champion Baaeed, is set for just his third start of the season, having beaten last year's Derby winner Desert Crown on his comeback in the Brigadier Gerard in May prior to his Ascot victory.

Westover was sixth in the Arc last year as a three-year-old and already has a victory in France to his name this season, a two-length success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July.

Feed The Flame , Simca Mille and Place Du Carrousel are other leading French contenders, while Through Seven Seas is Japan's big hope this year.

Arc forfeits on Monday

Sisfahan Henk Grewe

Haya Zark Adrien Fouassier

Onesto Fabrice Chappet

Simca Mille Stephane Wattel

Bay Bridge Sir Michael Stoute

Westover Ralph Beckett

Hukum Owen Burrows

Place Du Carrousel Andre Fabre

Through Seven Seas Tomohito Ozeki

Emily Dickinson Aidan O'Brien

Free Wind John and Thady Gosden

Sprewell Jessica Harrington

Mr Hollywood Henk Grewe

Feed The Flame Pascal Bary

Ace Impact Jean-Claude Rouget

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp, Sunday)

bet365: 3-1 Ace Impact, 4 Hukum, 5 Westover, 6 Continuous*, 7 Feed The Flame, 10 Bay Bridge, 16 Simca Mille, Through Seven Seas, 20 bar

*needs to be supplemented

