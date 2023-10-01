Some TV-friendly dramatics from Ace Impact in the paddock but Johnny Murtagh stuck by him

Johnny Murtagh knew. Some 23 years after riding Sinndar to victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, he won the race again as a pundit on Sunday by very firmly telling ITV4's audience that Ace Impact was the horse to be with.

Oh, pshaw, why should anyone be given credit for picking a horse who'd been favourite for months? I hear you asking. Timing is the answer.

It is easy enough to put your finger on the horse with a row of ones next to his name in the cool of the morning when nothing has gone wrong yet. Murtagh did it when Ace Impact was throwing himself around in the paddock like a horse who didn't fancy being told how to behave.