Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes on Friday with Ryan Moore booked for Porta Fortuna

Coronation Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna will be ridden by Ryan Moore for the first time when she takes on her elders in her quest for more Group 1 glory in Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ).

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained three-year-old was ridden to success at Royal Ascot by Tom Marquand – the duo also finished runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas – but he is required to ride at York instead. His rides on the Knavesmire include for boss William Haggas aboard Wokingham Stakes winner Unequal Love in the Summer Stakes.

Moore, fresh from winning the Coral-Eclipse on City Of Troy on Saturday, steps in for the big-race ride on Porta Fortuna and she faces six rivals as she aims to win a third Group 1. She also landed the Cheveley Park Stakes on the Rowley Mile as a juvenile last year.

That victory came under Oisin Murphy but he partners her main rival in Running Lion , who bounced back to her best under the rider when landing the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Running Lion: arrives on the back of a win at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

She leads the older fillies in the race and bids to give John and Thady Gosden successive Falmouth Stakes wins following Nashwa's triumph a year ago.

Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up A Lilac Rocca bids to go one better for Paddy Twomey and is also part of a strong Irish contingent, which includes Rogue Millennium and Magical Sunset alongside Porta Fortuna. The field is completed by Sirona and Jabaara .

A field of 11 will contest the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (2.25 ), in which Gavin Cromwell fields a two-strong team headed by Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Mighty Eriu .

She bids to get off the mark at the third attempt in the Group 2, while Cromwell also runs the impressive Fairyhouse winner Fiery Lucy , who will be ridden by Gary Carroll.

Godolphin's Mountain Breeze bids to get back to winning ways following her fourth in the Albany Stakes last month, while Aidan O'Brien is represented by third-placed Heavens Gate .

Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes final field

Magical Sunset David Egan

Rogue Millennium William Buick

Running Lion Oisin Murphy

Sirona Rossa Ryan

A Lilac Rocca Billy Lee

Jabaara James Doyle

Porta Fortuna Ryan Moore

