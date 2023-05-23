'Strong traveller' Jackie Oh supplemented for Irish 1,000 Guineas as Hayes relishes Tahiyra ride

Aidan O'Brien has won the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas more than any other trainer and the fact connections have forked out €50,000 to supplement the twice-raced Jackie Oh to take on Newmarket runner-up Tahiyra adds some spice to the first fillies' Classic of the season in Ireland.

Meditate, Never Ending Story and Dower House have also been left in Sunday's race at the five-day confirmation stage by O'Brien, but it is the addition of Salsabil Stakes runner-up Jackie Oh that proved the biggest talking point among the 11 now left in the race.

O'Brien, who will be seeking his 11th Irish 1,000 Guineas victory, said: "We've supplemented Jackie Oh. We weren't really sure about the trip [1m2f] going to Navan, we knew there was a question about it. She was just nabbed late there so we've decided to come back to a mile for the Irish Guineas.