'I respect Los Angeles, but I'm hopeful we'll come out on top' - Robert Havlin on Irish Derby favourite Ambiente Friendly

Jockey Robert Havlin is confident Ambiente Friendly has improved since his fine second to City Of Troy in the Derby and believes the colt can go one place better when he rides him again in the Irish equivalent on Sunday.

Havlin views the reopposing Los Angeles , who finished one place and three and a quarter lengths behind Ambiente Friendly at Epsom, as his main danger.

At Epsom, Los Angeles, under Wayne Lordan, raced in second, pressed the lead with half a mile to go and took things up with three furlongs to run before being eclipsed by stablemate City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly.

This time, he has three Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemates to ensure the race is run to suit him and the assistance of Ryan Moore, all of which Havlin believes makes Los Angeles the main obstacle in his quest for a first Classic in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05 Sunday) .

Taking part in the Racing Post's Saturday Jury, Havlin said: "I'm really looking forward to riding Ambiente Friendly. He seems to have come on mentally and physically since Epsom. I have a lot of respect for Los Angeles, but I'm hopeful we will come out on top."

The belief that the James Fanshawe-trained Ambiente Friendly has improved bodes well for the best-priced 5-4 favourite.

Los Angeles, who was unbeaten heading into the Derby, is a best-priced 15-8 to turn the tables on Ambiente Friendly at the Curragh.

Havlin, who rides as second jockey for John and Thady Gosden, also expects stable stalwart Emily Upjohn to notch her first win of the year at the Curragh on Saturday when she locks horns with Bluestocking in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes.

He added: "It's a competitive race and Bluestocking was impressive in the Middleton Stakes at York, but Emily Upjohn has a run under her belt and on her day she's very good, so she’s my selection."

The 2022 Oaks second and dual Group 1 winner disappointed when favourite to win back-to-back Coronation Cups at Epsom last month, but John Gosden insisted the five-year-old mare needed the run. Her recent homework has bolstered the confidence of connections for her first run over a mile and a quarter since the Coral-Eclipse last July, when she finished second to Paddington.

The Pretty Polly will also mark the first time Emily Upjohn has raced exclusively against her own sex since her dominating win in the Fillies & Mares Stakes in 2022. She is a best-priced 5-2, with Bluestocking the 15-8 favourite.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05 Curragh, Sunday)

Paddy Power: Evens Ambiente Friendly, 15-8 Los Angeles, 7 Matsuri, 12 Grosvenor Square, 16 Sunway, 20 Euphoric, 25 The Euphrates, 66 Keeper's Heart

