Ireland

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday

Ambiente Friendly (right) faces Los Angeles (left) in the Irish Derby on Sunday
Ambiente Friendly (right) faces Los Angeles (left) in the Irish Derby on Sunday

Ambiente Friendly will face seven challengers as he bids for Classic glory at the Curragh on Sunday in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05).

The Derby runner-up will not have to face his Epsom conqueror City Of Troy this weekend, but the Aidan O'Brien stable will field four of the eight runners. The trainer had said he would run enough horses to guarantee the field size met World Pool requirements of eight.

Robert Havlin will again be on board Ambiente Friendly and will be having his first ride in Ireland since 2007. He was given the ride at Epsom over Callum Shepherd, who had partnered the colt to win the Lingfield Derby Trial last month.

Los Angeles, who finished a place behind Ambiente Friendly at Epsom, is the best of the O'Brien quartet according to the betting, while Grosvenor Square, Euphoric and The Euphrates also run.

The British challenge is supported by the unexposed Roger Varian runner Matsuri, who is up considerably in grade having won a Leicester novice by eight lengths last time.

Sunway will complete the British-trained trio for David Menuisier and Oisin Murphy. Last season's Criterium International winner was last seen finishing seventh in the French Derby.

Keeper's Heart, third in a Listed race last time, completes the line-up for trainer Ger Lyons.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby confirmed runners and riders

  • Ambiente Friendly Robert Havlin
  • Euphoric TBC
  • Grosvenor Square TBC
  • Keeper's Heart Colin Keane
  • Los Angeles TBC
  • Matsuri James Doyle
  • Sunway Oisin Murphy
  • The Euphrates TBC

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05 Curragh, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Ambiente Friendly, 15-8 Los Angeles, 15-2 Matsuri, 12 Grosvenor Square, 16 Euphoric, Sunway, 25 The Euphrates, 50 Keeper's Heart

