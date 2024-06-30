Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:15 CurraghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:15 CurraghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:05 Curragh

'We think he'll get better' - Los Angeles reverses Epsom form with Ambiente Friendly to win the Irish Derby

Los Angeles and Ryan Moore pull ahead of Sunway (right) and Ambiente Friendly
Los Angeles and Ryan Moore pull ahead of Sunway (right) and Ambiente FriendlyCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
16:05 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Los Angeles
    13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Sunway
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Ambiente Friendly
    fav6/4

Derby third Los Angeles went two places better at the Curragh on Sunday as he landed the Irish equivalent under Ryan Moore.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt had been beaten three and a quarter lengths behind runner-up Ambiente Friendly at Epsom four weeks ago.

However, he reversed that form this time, giving O'Brien a record-extending 16th victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Moore sent Los Angeles to the front early in the straight and his mount was soon challenged by his Epsom conqueror.

He had enough to get the better of him this time and held off the strong-finishing Sunway by three-quarters of a length, with Ambiente Friendly another half-length back in third.

O'Brien said after the race: "We think he'll get better. He's a big hardy horse. He looks like he is a baby but he was a Group 1 winner at two as well and he keeps progressing. We are really looking forward to him." 

The winner is 3-1 favourite (from 4) for the St Leger with Paddy Power, who quote him at 7-1 (from 10) for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Ryan Moore talks with MV Magnier after winning the Irish Derby on Los Angeles on Sunday
Ryan Moore talks with MV Magnier after winning the Irish Derby on Los Angeles on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann

Trainer David Menuisier was pleased with Sunway and said: "That's the third Classic I've lost by less than a length this season so I'm used to it now!

"I'm delighted with the horse, we've always thought the world of him. People lost faith in the horse and today he vindicated himself and showed that he's a really classy act."

Trainer James Fanshawe felt Ambiente Friendly was beaten for lack of stamina and said: "He travelled really well to the two pole and just got outstayed in the last furlong.

"The winner and the second are both very good horses. I still think we'll probably be dropping back in trip next time."

Matsuri finished a close fourth after being stepped up in class from success in a novice event at Leicester by trainer Roger Varian, who said: "He's run a great race, he confirmed he's a very good horse. It's obviously pleasing to see him hold his own."

He did not get an entirely clear passage and Varian said: "I don't think we got quite the room to run when perhaps we needed it, but that's racing. 

"He was beaten maybe a length in total, having had a slightly troubled passage in the home straight, so maybe we might think what could have been. But he's a good horse and he showed that today." 

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot, July 27)
Paddy Power: 7-4 Auguste Rodin, 6 City Of Troy, Luxembourg, 7 Los Angeles, 8 Bluestocking, Isle Of Jura, Passenger, 10 Ambiente Friendly, Dubai Honour, 12 Continuous, Rebel’s Romance, 16 bar

St Leger (Doncaster, September 14)
Coral: 3 Los Angeles, 5 Illinois, 8 Jan Brueghel, 10 Arabian Crown, Highbury, Space Legend, 12 City Of Troy, 16 Deira Mile, 20 bar

Read this next:

'He has an unbelievable pedigree' - Henri Matisse 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas after giving Aidan O'Brien a 14th Railway Stakes  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
16:05 CurraghPlay
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (No Geldings)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Los Angeles
    13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Sunway
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Ambiente Friendly
    fav6/4
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers