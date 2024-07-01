Expert jury: how would you campaign Ambiente Friendly for the rest of the season?

Epsom runner-up and Irish Derby favourite Ambiente Friendly ran another hugely creditable race in defeat behind Los Angeles at the Curragh – but was it a case of his stamina running out and where might he end up for the rest of the season? Three of our experts have their say.

'York may suit him particularly well'

Ambiente Friendly has put in two admirable performances over a mile and a half at Epsom and the Curragh, but I would be looking at a drop in trip for him for the remainder of the campaign.

I'm not convinced he's the strongest stayer at a mile of a half – his sire Gleneagles does not tend to produce many suited to that trip – and I would immediately take his King George entry out of the equation.

The Champion Stakes seems an ideal target for the autumn, but the option I'd be most excited about is the Juddmonte International. He has a high cruising speed over middle distances and York may suit him particularly well.

Connections could always warm up for that race in the York Stakes on July 27, a Group 2 that might enable Ambiente Friendly to get back in the winner's enclosure, although they may feel he's been busy enough and opt for a small break.



'I'm not sure the Champion Stakes would be right'

I'd try to keep him on faster ground so I'm not sure the Champion Stakes would be the right race, for all that his trainer has a top record at the meeting.

I certainly wouldn't have any qualms about dropping him back in trip as he's obviously not short of speed, and a race like the Juddmonte International would be a good starting point if they do want to try him over shorter.

Los Angeles leads home Sunway, Ambiente Friendly and Matsuri in the Irish Derby Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Not that I'd be giving up on a mile and a half. In fact, if I was Robert Havlin I might want to ride that race again as he was never going to outstay Los Angeles and hit the front way too far out.

James Hill

'The Juddmonte International is a perfect opportunity'

There has been little wrong with two superb efforts over a mile and a half at Epsom and the Curragh, but I'd also be keen on a step back in trip with the Juddmonte International being a perfect opportunity for him to bounce back.

He is entered in the King George at Ascot, but he has had two big runs in the space of a month and now would be the good time to freshen him up.

He does possess quite a bit of speed – he was top class in the Derby trial – and a flat track like York with quicker ground could see him return to his best.

Liam Headd

