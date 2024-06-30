Racing Post logo
16:05 Curragh
16:05 Curragh
premium

Sweet 16 for Aidan O'Brien as Los Angeles hangs tough, but do we stick or twist with the Irish Derby?

Ryan Moore with Los Angeles and groom Sumith Pathrannelage after winning the Irish Derby
Ryan Moore was all smiles after winning his second Irish Derby on Los AngelesCredit: Patrick McCann
Play8 ran
16:05 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Los Angeles
    13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Sunway
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Ambiente Friendly
    fav6/4

The Irish Derby has been under pressure, big pressure, and so, too, was Los Angeles as Ambiente Friendly loomed large on his outside as the pair entered unknown territory.

Unknown in that we didn't know if Ambiente Friendly truly stayed a mile and a half; we didn't know if Los Angeles was good enough to hold on; and, we didn't know if the race itself was in need of serious surgery and should be shortened to a mile and a quarter. 

We got two definitive answers: Ambiente Friendly doesn't stay; Los Angeles does, and was good enough to give Aidan O'Brien a sweet 16th success in the much-maligned Curragh Classic. Whether the Irish Derby should stay in its current form, over its current trip, remains up for debate, but the one thing you cannot debate is that this year's race was anything but compelling viewing for the crowd of 11,418, up from 10,897 in 2023. 

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
