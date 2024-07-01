'He was unlucky and the run opens up some options' - expert analysis of the Irish Derby

Our expert analyst Justin O'Hanlon gives his verdict on the 2024 Irish Derby .

No City Of Troy or Look De Vega but a race in which the Epsom Derby runner-up and third, as well as the French Derby seventh, dominated the finish. There wasn't much between the first four and this was a record-extending 16th win in the race for Aidan O'Brien.

Might have been expected to get a bit closer to Ambiente Friendly than he did at Epsom, but turning the tables was something different. This was all about stamina. All the Ballydoyle horses got warm beforehand, intriguingly none of their rivals seemed to. What was also notable was that the winner got less worked up than at Epsom and it probably all came to bear. Ryan Moore had him well positioned and, after he looked vulnerable early in the straight, he kept digging into reserves of stamina that were more boundless than those of his rivals. He is effective at this trip and is more than a stayer, but he is likely to be even more effective over further, and he must be a leading contender for the St Leger on the back of this. Paddy Power trimmed him to 3-1 favourite (from 4) for the final British Classic, the same firm going 7-1 (from 10) for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Was not easy to assess having been campaigned in France all season, but it is safe to say that the step up to this trip produced an improved performance, and perhaps he would have given the winner more to think about if getting going earlier. There would seem little reason why he could not step up to 1m6f effectively.

Travelled as strongly as he did at Epsom and he was entitled to trade quite short in running. When pressure was applied, he began to empty and he did so quite comprehensively late on. He looks sure on this evidence to drop back to 1m2f, he has the cruising speed to do so. It also casts a little bit of a different light on the way City Of Troy went away from him late on at Epsom. Stamina may have been an issue there too.

Winner of a novice race at Leicester last time, he fully justified the decision to run him. He was unlucky with the passage he got and by the time he got out it was just too late. It opens up some options as he stayed the trip well.

Los Angeles and Ryan Moore pull ahead of Sunway (right) and Ambiente Friendly in the Irish Derby Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Had not been that far behind the winner in a trial at Leopardstown, and while he was further adrift of him here, he justified the decision to run him. He looked a bit stretched by the trip but there is a nice race in him.

Finished not too much closer to Ambiente Friendly here than he did at Lingfield and it is about as good as he is.

Helped set the pace and that seems to have been his primary role.

Also helped set the gallop and his effort petered out accordingly.

