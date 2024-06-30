Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles joint-favourites for Classic glory with ground yielding at the Curragh

Nothing can separate Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05 ) market, with the pair joint-favourites for Classic glory at the Curragh.

The duo finished second and third in the Betfred Derby behind City Of Troy earlier this month and face off again at the County Kildare track. Ambiente Friendly had been the clear market leader through the week, but the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles has been popular with punters since declarations were made.

He bids to give O'Brien his fourth Irish Derby success in the last six years, while Ambiente Friendly represents Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe. Two of the last three Irish Derbys have been won by British-trained runners.

Ambiente Friendly will once again be partnered by Robert Havlin, who rode him when a two-and-three-quarter-length runner-up at Epsom.

Going update: mainly yielding at the Curragh

The going is mainly yielding at the Curragh and a dry day is forecast at the Kildare track.

Rain during racing yesterday saw the ground eased to yielding to soft, but conditions have improved slightly ahead of Sunday's nine-race card, with the Dubai Duty Free-backed Irish Derby the feature at 4.05 .

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "We have eight yards of fresh ground and it's yielding, good in places on there, but yielding on what we've raced on for the past two days.

"The rain hung over us a little bit longer yesterday and we got 12mm. It's a dry day with a chance of a passing shower. We're looking forward to today's racing and we're in a good place."

Non-runners:

1.40: 4. Red Evolution (Going)

2.15: 2. Dandyville (lame)

5.50: 9. Cellach (Going change)

