'There’s only one 1,000 Guineas' - Nell Gwyn heroine Pretty Crystal set to be supplemented for Classic

Pretty Crystal is expected to be supplemented for the first fillies' Classic of the season, the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, following her win in the Nell Gwyn Stakes this week.

The daughter of Dubawi, who was given an opening quote of 12-1 by Paddy Power for the Classic on May 5, was initially unlikely to be added to the field following her defeat of the odds-on Dance Sequence on the Rowley Mile on Wednesday. However, she is now on course to be supplemented at a cost of £30,000 on April 29.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum. said: “After discussions with the owner in recent days I would say it is highly likely that Pretty Crystal will be supplemented for the 1,000 Guineas.

"There’s only one 1,000 Guineas and she’s not entered in anything else, so she might as well go back to Newmarket. We know she handles the track, which is a big bonus as there seemed to be a good percentage of horses who didn't handle the track at the Craven meeting."

Despite her starting price of 18-1, Robinson was not surprised by Pretty Crystal’s neck defeat of Dance Sequence in the Nell Gwyn, in which she had some smart fillies even further behind.

He said: “It wasn’t a surprise that she won as we’ve always liked her and she was always thereabouts last year. She was a little unlucky in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot when with a clear passage she would have nearly won. As a Dubawi, she’d always promised to do better at three so it's worth taking the chance again in the 1,000 Guineas.”

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Fallen Angel, 7-2 Ylang Ylang, 7 Dance Sequence, 9 Ramatuelle, 10 Content, 12 See The Fire, Pretty Crystal, 16 bar

