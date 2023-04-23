Classic options: Roger Varian could run two in 2,000 Guineas after Greenham second Charyn impresses

Roger Varian has not ruled out being two-handed in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on May 6 after entered the reckoning for the first Classic of the season in Britain with a fine second in Saturday's Group 3 Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Varian already has one leading player for the Newmarket Classic, with last season's Mill Reef Stakes winner Sakheer a best-price 8-1 with bet365 and BetVictor for the Guineas after impressing in a racecourse gallop last week.

Charyn, owned by Nurlan Bizakov, is rated a 50-1 chance with BetVictor, but Varian thinks he did enough to warrant his spot in a Classic of some description when finishing three lengths behind Isaac Shelby in Saturday's Greenham.

"I was really pleased with the run and it confirmed the promise he showed as a two-year-old," said Varian. "The winner won well, but Charyn ran up to our expectations and I thought he was strongest through the line of any of the runners.

"He's a big horse and I've no doubt he will straighten up for the run. He should have no problem tackling a mile."

As well as an entry at Newmarket, Charyn is in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and his trainer thinks the Curragh would play to his strengths.

"I think he'd be really suited to that Curragh mile. He's a tough horse and I don't think he'd be beyond doing both if we wanted to, but it's too early to say," said Varian. "We certainly wouldn't rule out going to Newmarket."

Sakheer pleased his trainer when working on the Rowley Mile last week and again shaped well when working in Newmarket on Saturday, according to Varian.

The trainer added: "He's a very impressive work horse and the exercise last week brought him forward a bit. He worked again on Saturday morning and pleased us again. He's on schedule and we're very happy with him."

Chaldean '100 per cent sound' and heads to Guineas next

Saturday's Greenham did not go according to plan for favourite , with rider Frankie Dettori unseated shortly after the start. Connections took that setback on the chin and confirmed on Sunday that he now heads straight for the 2,000 Guineas.

"I spoke to Andrew Balding this morning and Chaldean is 100 per cent sound," said Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte. "What happened was just bad luck. He got a little uneasy in the gate, gave a little bit of a bunny hop and Frankie had his weight to one side. He then caught the horse beside him and his stirrup just went from under his foot."

The riderless Chaldean and Charyn chase home Isaac Shelby in the Greenham at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

Despite Chaldean running without a rider, Mahon thinks Saturday will still have done the horse some good.

He said: "He's had his day out, he's in good shape and he'll do whatever bits of work Andrew thinks he needs at home between now and then, and it will be straight to the Guineas.

"He still lost a couple of kilos on Saturday and had a good blow after the race. Fitness wise he's in a good place and we're happy. Frankie will retain the ride."

Chaldean is a general 5-1 second favourite for the 2,000 Guineas, with the market headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin at 5-2.

bet365: 5-2 Auguste Rodin, 5 Chaldean, 6 Little Big Bear, 8 Sakheer, 12 Royal Scotsman, Noble Style, 16 Silver Knott, Indestructible, 20 bar.

