'She's very good' - Beckett has another smart filly on his hands as Remarquee dazzles in Fred Darling

Ralph Beckett knows a Classic filly when he sees one and, after the race better known as the Fred Darling, he was left in little doubt where Remarquee should be pointed.

Owned by her breeder Julian Richmond-Watson, the daughter of Kingman put a huge smile on jockey Rob Hornby's face when emerging on top in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes, which is seen as a trial for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas but has had little impact on the Newmarket Classic in recent years.

Beckett won the Oaks in 2013 with Talent and five years earlier with Look Here. The latter is a relative of Remarquee, who won a Salisbury novice on her only start at two.

Betfair and Paddy Power went 6-1 (from 16-1) for her to win the 1,000 Guineas, and Becket said: "That was great, everything I hoped for and more. She was green and running away and Richard Hannon's filly [Magical Sunset] lent on her for a bit.

"She doesn't know very much, but she'll know a lot more after today and we'll certainly go to Newmarket.

"Her mother, Regardez, wanted fast ground so maybe it's she handles this testing surface, but I don't see fast ground being a problem.

"I think she's very good and she has to go to the Guineas on the back of that."

Tasty result for Haggas

Newmarket darling William Haggas arrived at Newbury wondering which box he was due to have lunch in, and any pudding will likely have tasted sweeter after Klondike won the 1m3f maiden.

Haggas was accompanied by Sara Cumani, who along with her celebrated husband Luca, the former trainer, bred the promising son of Galileo.

"I hope he'll go on," said Haggas, who could easily claim to be the world's finest racehorse trainer.

"One of the part-owners is Nick Jonsson and that's his first winner in England. He's a prolific owner in South Africa and that will give him a great thrill. It will also give us a great thrill and Nick owns him with Luca and Sara who are old friends, while Coolmore are also involved.

"He's a well-bred horse and Luca trained the dam who stayed well. We'll go slowly slowly."

Blinking heck Beckett

Ralph Beckett is a master of his trade, but even he had some room for introspection after Jimi Hendrix won the Spring Cup.

"Blinkers made a big difference and I'm kind of cross with myself," said Beckett. "I didn't put them on him in the Lincoln. I've been thinking about them for a while and I should have put them on at Doncaster – I didn't.

Jimi Hendrix (Rossa Ryan) runs away with the Spring Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

"He was very good today and was third in the Britannia and won at the July meeting. I think he likes this ground, but it's not that important to him. He had the blinkers on today and had some space on the wing. His owners Chelsea Thoroughbreds are great fun to train for."

Mammoth Placepot payout

The Placepot at Newbury paid a huge £30,013 dividend following some surprise results.

Less than one per cent of players remained after first and second Grand Alliance (18-1) and Farhan (40-1) produced a shock in the opening John Porter. And despite favourite Lattam placing in the Spring Cup, just 3.06 overall winning units shared the £91,629 pot.

