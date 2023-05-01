Royal runner Slipofthepen to miss the 2,000 Guineas on Coronation Day with 15 left in contention

The King and Queen Consort's will not run on Coronation day in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas () at Newmarket on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old was a 20-1 chance for the opening Classic of the season on the Rowley Mile, but did not feature among 15 confirmations for the race on Monday.

The son of Night Of Thunder is unbeaten in his two starts and was an impressive length-and-a-quarter winner of a mile conditions contest at Kempton on his latest outing.

Also among those taken out of the 2,000 Guineas were Arabian Storm and the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Paddington and Hans Andersen.

O'Brien's leading duo Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear were confirmed, as were the main British contenders Chaldean and Sakheer.

Auguste Rodin: 2-1 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

In Sunday's Qipco 1,000 Guineas (), Electric Eyes was the most notable absentee after 22 fillies stood their ground.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old had been among the leading British hopes, but was one of four not confirmed for the Classic. Breege, Comhra and Running Lion were also taken out.

Leading fancy Tahiyra was among the 22 confirmations for the race after trainer , while fellow big guns Meditate and Mammas Girl also remain in contention.

confirmations

Auguste Rodin

Cairo

Chaldean

Charyn

Dubai Mile

Flight Plan

Galeron

Hi Royal

Holloway Boy

Indestructible

Little Big Bear

Noble Style

Royal Scotsman

Sakheer

Silver Knott

Coral: 2 Auguste Rodin, 9-2 Little Big Bear, 11-2 Sakheer, 6 Chaldean, 8 Royal Scotsman, 11 Silver Knott, 14 Noble Style, 18 Indestructible, 25 bar

confirmations

Caernarfon

Dance In The Grass

Dream Of Love

Embrace

Fairy Cross

Juliet Sierra

Karsavina

Lezoo

Mammas Girl

Matilda Picotte

Mawj

Meditate

Naomi Lapaglia

Never Ending Story

Olivia Maralda

Polly Pott

Powerdress

Queen Me

Remarquee

Stenton Glider

Sweet Harmony

Tahiyra

bet365: 9-4 Tahiyra, 7-2 Meditate, 6 Mammas Girl, Dream Of Love, 7 Remarquee,12 Mawj, 14 Never Ending Story, Lezoo, 25 bar

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.