Guineas festival

Royal runner Slipofthepen to miss the 2,000 Guineas on Coronation Day with 15 left in contention

Slipofthepen: unbeaten colt will not head to Newmarket
Slipofthepen: unbeaten colt will not head to NewmarketCredit: Mark Cranham

The King and Queen Consort's Slipofthepen will not run on Coronation day in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (4.40) at Newmarket on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old was a 20-1 chance for the opening Classic of the season on the Rowley Mile, but did not feature among 15 confirmations for the race on Monday.

The son of Night Of Thunder is unbeaten in his two starts and was an impressive length-and-a-quarter winner of a mile conditions contest at Kempton on his latest outing.

Also among those taken out of the 2,000 Guineas were Arabian Storm and the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Paddington and Hans Andersen.

O'Brien's leading duo Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear were confirmed, as were the main British contenders Chaldean and Sakheer.

Auguste Rodin:
Auguste Rodin: 2-1 favourite for the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker

In Sunday's Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.40), Electric Eyes was the most notable absentee after 22 fillies stood their ground.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old had been among the leading British hopes, but was one of four not confirmed for the Classic. Breege, Comhra and Running Lion were also taken out.

Leading fancy Tahiyra was among the 22 confirmations for the race after trainer Dermot Weld confirmed her to be on course for Newmarket on Monday, while fellow big guns Meditate and Mammas Girl also remain in contention.

2,000 Guineas confirmations

Auguste Rodin
Cairo
Chaldean
Charyn
Dubai Mile
Flight Plan
Galeron
Hi Royal
Holloway Boy
Indestructible
Little Big Bear
Noble Style
Royal Scotsman
Sakheer
Silver Knott

Coral: 2 Auguste Rodin, 9-2 Little Big Bear, 11-2 Sakheer, 6 Chaldean, 8 Royal Scotsman, 11 Silver Knott, 14 Noble Style, 18 Indestructible, 25 bar

1,000 Guineas confirmations

Caernarfon
Dance In The Grass
Dream Of Love
Embrace
Fairy Cross
Juliet Sierra
Karsavina
Lezoo
Mammas Girl
Matilda Picotte
Mawj
Meditate
Naomi Lapaglia
Never Ending Story
Olivia Maralda
Polly Pott
Powerdress
Queen Me
Remarquee
Stenton Glider
Sweet Harmony
Tahiyra

bet365: 9-4 Tahiyra, 7-2 Meditate, 6 Mammas Girl, Dream Of Love, 7 Remarquee,12 Mawj, 14 Never Ending Story, Lezoo, 25 bar

'The plan at the moment is to run on Sunday' - 1,000 Guineas favourite Tahiyra given Newmarket green light

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 1 May 2023
