Who remains in contention for the 2,000 Guineas?

Auguste Rodin, favourite for next week's , headed a list of 20 possibles following the Classic's latest forfeit stage on Tuesday.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, he won the Vertem Futurity Trophy when last seen at Doncaster in October and could be joined at Newmarket on Saturday week by his equally well-regarded stablemate Little Big Bear.

He was an electric winner of the Phoenix Stakes last term and that performance made him Europe's leading juvenile.

His figure of 124 put him 5lb clear of fellow Guineas possible Chaldean, who captured the Dewhurst last term but unseated Frankie Dettori on his return to action in Saturday's Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Sakheer, Royal Scotsman and Noble Style are also prominent in the betting for the Guineas and remain in contention for the £500,000 Group 1.

This month's Kempton winner Slipofthepen was also left in, meaning the door for the King and Queen Consort to have a Classic runner on the day of the coronation is still ajar.

Latest acceptors

Arabian Storm

Auguste Rodin

Cairo

Chaldean

Charyn

Dubai Mile

Flight Plan

Galeron

Hans Andersen

Hi Royal

Holloway Boy

Indestructible

Little Big Bear

Mr Raj

Noble Style

Paddington

Royal Scotsman

Sakheer

Silver Knott

Slipofthepen

bet365: 2 Auguste Rodin, 5 Chaldean, Little Big Bear, 7 Sakheer, 10 Noble Style, Royal Scotsman, 14 Silver Knott, 16 Indestructible, 20 bar

