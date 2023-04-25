Who remains in contention for the 2,000 Guineas?
Auguste Rodin, favourite for next week's Qipco 2,000 Guineas, headed a list of 20 possibles following the Classic's latest forfeit stage on Tuesday.
Trained by Aidan O'Brien, he won the Vertem Futurity Trophy when last seen at Doncaster in October and could be joined at Newmarket on Saturday week by his equally well-regarded stablemate Little Big Bear.
He was an electric winner of the Phoenix Stakes last term and that performance made him Europe's leading juvenile.
His figure of 124 put him 5lb clear of fellow Guineas possible Chaldean, who captured the Dewhurst last term but unseated Frankie Dettori on his return to action in Saturday's Greenham Stakes at Newbury.
Sakheer, Royal Scotsman and Noble Style are also prominent in the betting for the Guineas and remain in contention for the £500,000 Group 1.
This month's Kempton winner Slipofthepen was also left in, meaning the door for the King and Queen Consort to have a Classic runner on the day of the coronation is still ajar.
Latest 2,000 Guineas acceptors
Arabian Storm
Auguste Rodin
Cairo
Chaldean
Charyn
Dubai Mile
Flight Plan
Galeron
Hans Andersen
Hi Royal
Holloway Boy
Indestructible
Little Big Bear
Mr Raj
Noble Style
Paddington
Royal Scotsman
Sakheer
Silver Knott
Slipofthepen
bet365: 2 Auguste Rodin, 5 Chaldean, Little Big Bear, 7 Sakheer, 10 Noble Style, Royal Scotsman, 14 Silver Knott, 16 Indestructible, 20 bar
