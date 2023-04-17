Blow for Juddmonte as Classic contender Nostrum ruled out of 2,000 Guineas

, who was as short as 8-1 for next month's Qipco 2,000 Guineas, has been ruled out of the race after pulling some muscles in training.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Juddmonte colt won two of his three juvenile starts, including the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes on the Rowley Mile, but will not be fit in time to contest the first Classic of the season.

"He was a little stiff last week after a piece of work," Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon said on Monday. "Michael and his team got him checked over and he had pulled muscles behind so the vets recommended he have ten days box rest, two weeks walking and then a couple of weeks trotting so unfortunately we're not going to make the Guineas."

The son of Kingman ended last campaign with an excellent third place in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes behind the fellow Juddmonte-owned and connections are hopeful the bright prospect will return in the summer, with an eye on the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Chaldean (right) beats Royal Scotsman and Nostrum (left) in the Dewhurst Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mahon said: "He's a nice colt who we were all excited about but they're athletes and these things happen. If we get him back in time for Royal Ascot that would be great but if we don't there's still plenty of nice races for him later on in the year."

Mahon also issued a more positive update on Chaldean before his return in Saturday's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes () at Newbury. The chestnut is a general 6-1 shot for more Newmarket glory after his Group 1 win under Frankie Dettori in October.

He said: "He's in good form, Andrew [Balding] and all the team at Kingsclere are happy with him. He's ready to go to the races and ready to run. He's not 100 per cent, perhaps 85 or 90 per cent, which will put him spot on for the Guineas.

"We don't want to have him overcooked as it's quite tight to the race but he goes there in good form and hopefully the ground will dry up. I saw him three weeks ago and he's a lot stronger, he's grown a bit and trained with great enthusiasm. There's been no negatives over the winter and he's had a smooth spring."

