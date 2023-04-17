What's on this week: Newmarket's Craven meeting the warm-up to Scottish Grand National at Ayr

Monday

The week kicks off with five meetings across Britain and Ireland, with Windsor hosting its first fixture of the Flat season.

The Alan Brown-trained Crownthorpe attempts to land a hat-trick in the feature mile handicap () at Redcar, while there is afternoon action over jumps from Kelso.

Seven runners head to post for the Group 3 Prix Sigy () at Chantilly, including two-time winner Marshman for Karl Burke and the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Wodao. The day is rounded off with jump racing at Tramore and on the all-weather at Kempton.

Grand National fever continues as confirmations for Scotland’s version at Ayr on Saturday are revealed, as are entries for the remainder of the weekend’s action, including the Scottish Champion Hurdle on the card and the three Group 3 contests at Newbury.

Tuesday

The ITV4 cameras head to Newmarket for its three-day Craven meeting, where Frankie Dettori has his first domestic rides of the year and we are treated to a fiercely competitive renewal of the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes ().

Charlie Appleby: could have another successful time at Newmarket's Craven meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Favourite Poker Face arrives with a 3-3 record, while Charlie Appleby, who won this race last year, saddles Ottoman Fleet and Blue Trail. Reach For The Moon runs for The King and Queen Consort.

On the all-weather at Lingfield, €350,000 buy Emaculate Soldier makes his debut for Simon and Ed Crisford in the mile novice ().

The only other afternoon fixture comes from Tipperary after Newton Abbot’s fixture was cancelled due to a waterlogged track. The action concludes with racing from Southwell and Gowran Park in the evening.

Wednesday

ITV4 will once again broadcast midweek action and the Grade 2 Silver Trophy Handicap Chase () at Cheltenham kicks off the coverage.

Dan Skelton, who enjoyed a double on Grand National day at Aintree, could saddle Heltenham, who is bidding for a four-timer.

Four of Newmarket’s seven races are live on ITV4, including the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes ().

Olivia Maralda, part-owned by Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho, is set to make her first appearance since September, while debut winners Coppice and Girl Racer may feature.

On the same card, Bold Act bids for a fifth win from six starts in the Listed Feilden Stakes (). Beverley stages seven races on its afternoon card, with evening racing at Gowran Park and Kempton.

Thursday

A third consecutive day of ITV4 coverage begins with the 2m4½f handicap hurdle () at Cheltenham and the Philip Kirby-trained Lone Star could attempt to register a five-timer.

Creative Force: could appear at Newmarket on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is the final day of Newmarket’s Craven meeting, with the Group 3 Abernant Stakes () and Craven Stakes () taking centre stage. Group 1 winner Creative Force holds an entry in the former and could be joined by Commanche Falls, Emaraaty Ana and Garrus. Godolphin hold a strong hand in the Craven Stakes, with Mysterious Night and Naval Power sitting at the head of the market. €420,000 purchase Paddington could run for Aidan O’Brien.

Ripon stages the only other afternoon fixture, while Kilbeggan, Tipperary and Chelmsford have evening fixtures.

Away from the track, declarations for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and Saturday’s other big races will be revealed.

Friday

The 2m4½f Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase () is the feature contest on day one of the Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr. Recent Auteuil winner Kalashnikov, Angels Breath and hat-trick-seeking Baron De Midleton are among the entries.

Newbury's Flat season gets under way and the £50,000 Darley Novice Stakes () looks one not to miss. Chesspiece, Majestic Warrior and One Night Thunder made winning debuts and could line up.

In Ireland, the Listed Noblesse Stakes takes place at Cork and there is a fixture at Kilbeggan. Fontwell and Bath stage afternoon meetings, while Exeter hosts the first evening meeting of the year over jumps in Britain.

Saturday

After two consecutive Grand Nationals at Fairyhouse and Aintree, it is Ayr’s turn to play host for the Scottish version ().

Kitty's Light (near) is a leading contender in this year's Scottish Grand National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Christian Williams, who landed this race with Win My Wings last year, has another chance of success with ante-post favourite and last year's second Kitty’s Light. Monbeg Genius and course winner Empire Steel are other leading contenders.

The Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle () is on the undercard, with last year's winner Anna Bunina and Nemean Lion vying for favouritism.

The ITV cameras will also be at Newbury for three Group 3s – the John Porter Stakes (1.30), Fred Darling (2.05) and Greenham (2.40) – and the Spring Cup (3.15).

In Ireland, Navan stages three Listed races – the Committed Stakes, the Salsabil Stakes and the Vintage Crop Stakes – and there is a fixture at Limerick.

Thirsk and Bangor host afternoon racing and there is evening racing at Nottingham and Brighton.

Our Racing Post experts will be on hand with analysis and tipping plus everything you need to know for the big weekend races, including a bumper preview package.

Sunday

Following the fallout to Saturday’s Scottish National, Plumpton and Stratford host seven races on a jumps-only day in Britain.

