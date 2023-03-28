Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Guineas festival
premium

Juddmonte relishing 2,000 Guineas showdown with 'formidable' Auguste Rodin

Frankie Dettori and Chaldean after the Dewhurst Stakes
Chaldean: has valuable experience of Newmarket ahead of his challenge for the Qipco 2,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker

The team behind Dewhurst hero Chaldean is relishing the challenge of derailing Aidan O'Brien's Triple Crown dreams at the first turn, although Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon admits that Auguste Rodin will be a "formidable opponent" in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

O'Brien did not hide his admiration for Auguste Rodin when throwing the doors of Ballydoyle open to the press earlier this week. But Mahon and trainer Andrew Balding are pleased with how far forward Chaldean is, meaning he will be able to take in the Greenham Stakes on his way to the first colts' Classic on May 6.

Chaldean emerged as the leading British-based candidate for the Guineas when holding off Royal Scotsman under a fine Frankie Dettori steer in last October's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, a race in which Juddmonte's other 2,000 Guineas entry, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Nostrum, finished third.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 18:31, 28 March 2023
icon
more inGuineas festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGuineas festival