Juddmonte relishing 2,000 Guineas showdown with 'formidable' Auguste Rodin

The team behind Dewhurst hero Chaldean is relishing the challenge of derailing Aidan O'Brien's Triple Crown dreams at the first turn, although Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon admits that Auguste Rodin will be a "formidable opponent" in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

when throwing the doors of Ballydoyle open to the press earlier this week. But Mahon and trainer Andrew Balding are pleased with how far forward Chaldean is, meaning he will be able to take in the Greenham Stakes on his way to the first colts' Classic on May 6.

Chaldean emerged as the leading British-based candidate for the Guineas when holding off Royal Scotsman under a fine Frankie Dettori steer in last October's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, a race in which Juddmonte's other 2,000 Guineas entry, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Nostrum, finished third.