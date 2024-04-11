'We find no cause whatsoever for this' - owners fume at vets' decision to withdraw Nurburgring from Aintree Grade 1

The owners of Nurburgring have expressed their disbelief at the decision to withdraw their runner from the Boodles 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20 ) at Aintree.

The four-year-old, who was a well-backed 8-1 shot after finishing fourth in the Triumph Hurdle, was declared a non-runner after being found to be lame on course.

After the Joseph O'Brien-trained Nurburgring was forced to be withdrawn on vets' advice, owners Bronsan Racing released a statement challenging the decision.

"In all equine pursuits, horse welfare and the consistency of horse welfare is paramount," the statement read. "Bronsan Racing were informed this morning that Nurburgring has been deemed unfit for racing at Aintree.

"Our trainer Joseph O' Brien and our team have conducted several additional assessments, and find no cause whatsoever for this decision. Our team has informed us that Nurburgring is fit to race today.

"The Aintree vets have reportedly stated that Nurburgring's 'action' today in comparison with his action before his fourth-place finish at Cheltenham is different. Bronsan Racing have been given no evidence of how this comparison was made and there is no appeal process or procedure in place that can be availed of."

The team from Bronsan Racing celebrate Nurburgring's victory at Fairyhouse in December Credit: Patrick McCann

The owners questioned the process carried out by vets, and added: "There is no veterinary practice or guideline in place to video and record a horse trotting up during pro-race assessment, and resultantly, no consistent means of making any realistic impartial comparison of 'action'.

"Similar to the removal of our horse Givemethebeatboys at last year's Breeders' Cup, the only consistency we can see in pre-race assessment procedures, both in the US and the UK, is a lack of process.

"Bronsan Racing are as ever, sincerely grateful for the support and encouragement we continue to receive from the racing community. Most importantly we're pleased to return to Ireland with the same sound and healthy horse we travelled over with, and look forward to our upcoming entries on the Irish racing calendar."

The BHA has been approached for comment.

