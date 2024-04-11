Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:20 AintreeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:20 AintreeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It's a huge shock' - Ben Pauling yard left reeling after owners the Megsons remove their horses

Ben Pauling: "We are very sad to have lost some very smart young horses"
Ben Pauling: "We are very sad to have lost some very smart young horses"

Owners Andrew and Jane Megson have removed their horses from trainer Ben Pauling having decided that “a change is best” after undertaking a review of their ownership levels.

Andrew Megson insisted the split was “amicable” with five horses moved to Jonjo O’Neill, five to Fergal O’Brien and one, Tellherthename, switched to Ed Dunlop for a tilt on the Flat. Megson added that eight younger horses were set to sell at the Goffs UK Spring Sale at the end of May.

Pauling said the decision had “come as a huge shock” and stated his appreciation for the support the owners have offered him, as well as his ambition to recover quickly from the setback

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 11 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 14:10, 11 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain