'It's a huge shock' - Ben Pauling yard left reeling after owners the Megsons remove their horses
Owners Andrew and Jane Megson have removed their horses from trainer Ben Pauling having decided that “a change is best” after undertaking a review of their ownership levels.
Andrew Megson insisted the split was “amicable” with five horses moved to Jonjo O’Neill, five to Fergal O’Brien and one, Tellherthename, switched to Ed Dunlop for a tilt on the Flat. Megson added that eight younger horses were set to sell at the Goffs UK Spring Sale at the end of May.
Pauling said the decision had “come as a huge shock” and stated his appreciation for the support the owners have offered him, as well as his ambition to recover quickly from the setback
Published on 11 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 14:10, 11 April 2024
