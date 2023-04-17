Peter Fahey plots route back to Aintree after The Big Dog's 'brilliant' Grand National effort

The Big Dog capped off a successful season in style on Saturday when he finished a commendable fifth in the Grand National on his first attempt over the Aintree fences and connections are hoping to have another crack at at the race in 12 months' time.

The ten-year-old has been a model of consistency for trainer Peter Fahey, but his form has really taken off this season, winning two of the biggest handicap chases in Ireland – the Munster National and the Troytown – before a third in the Welsh Grand National and finally his performance at Aintree.

Fahey said: "He ran an absolutely brilliant race, we were thrilled with him. He jumped great and everything went well.

"I was saying to the lads after the race how good a season we are after having with him. The only blip was when he tipped up in Leopardstown when he was running a good race. To win two big handicaps in Ireland and then cap it all off with a brilliant run in the National is just great."

Tasked with carrying 11st 5lb, The Big Dog was the second highest-rated out of the 17 finishers with only Noble Yeats, who finished a neck in front of him, carrying a bigger weight. He was initially positioned in mid-division by Aidan Coleman, but had moved up to race prominently early on the final circuit and was left in second once Coko Beach began to weaken at the Canal Turn.

Fahey said: "He's the type of horse who likes to be in thick of the action. I thought he got a bit lonely when Nicky Henderson's horse [Mister Coffey] went on and we got caught for a few strides but he stayed at it. He looked like finishing seventh or eighth at that stage but he battled away really well."

The Big Dog showed he was able to cope with the demands of Grade 1 company in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown where he was still well in contention before he fell two out. Connections will be hoping he can pick up where he left off next season and continue his upward trajectory that will hopefully culminate with him returning for another crack at the Grand National.

"He's definitely done for the season now. He came home last night and will go off out to the field in the next few weeks and have a nice break," Fahey said.

"We couldn't be happier with him, especially with the weight he was carrying. We will campaign him around going back to the National again next season."

