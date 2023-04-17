Merseyside Police release further details of 65 people taken into custody at the Grand National

Merseyside Police took 65 people into custody after 118 arrests were made following the protests at Aintree's Grand National meeting on Saturday, the force said in an update.

The Grand National went off nearly a quarter of an hour late after animal rights activists got on to the course as part of a demonstration against the event.

Merseyside Police said "criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated" as it worked through processing those taken into custody.

A police statement read: "Of the 118 arrests, 65 people were taken into custody and are being processed and will be bailed pending further enquiries.

"They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including conspiracy to cause public nuisance, obstructing highways and possession of controlled drugs."

The police added those arrested were "men and women aged between 18 and 66 years old and came from as far as Kent, Southampton, London, Essex, Swansea, Falkirk and Glasgow" to Aintree.

Assistant chief constable Paul White said: "We had a robust plan in place to deal with incidents, and as such our officers and security staff were able to quickly deal with the situation in a safe and appropriate manner.

"It is also important to add that we respect the right to a peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated."

It is believed some members of the public helped officers and security staff deal with the issue as nine protestors made it on to the track.

White added: "I would like to reiterate our sincere thanks to members of the public for not only their patience but also their support while we dealt with the protestors."

