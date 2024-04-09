Racing Post logo
Grand National festival13 April 2024
16:00 Aintree
premium

'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Sam Waley-Cohen riding Noble Yeats win The Randox Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Noble Yeats and Sam Waley-Cohen win the 2022 Grand National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Sam Waley-Cohen believes "course specialist" Noble Yeats's proven love of the fences, distance and Aintree atmosphere gives him a huge advantage over his Randox Grand National rivals and thinks last year's winner Corach Rambler is his main danger.

There were just eight and a half lengths between the two in last season's race as the reigning National winner, who finished fourth in the Gold Cup in his final prep last term, was denied by a horse he meets a stone better at the weights on Saturday.

"It's horses for courses and he's a horse who likes the course," said the man who partnered Noble Yeats to victory that day on what was his final ride as Britain's most decorated amateur rider this century.

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

Published on 9 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:41, 9 April 2024

