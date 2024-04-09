'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again

Sam Waley-Cohen believes "course specialist" Noble Yeats's proven love of the fences, distance and Aintree atmosphere gives him a huge advantage over his Randox Grand National rivals and thinks last year's winner Corach Rambler is his main danger.

There were just eight and a half lengths between the two in last season's race as the reigning National winner, who finished fourth in the Gold Cup in his final prep last term, was denied by a horse he meets a stone better at the weights on Saturday.

"It's horses for courses and he's a horse who likes the course," said the man who partnered Noble Yeats to victory that day on what was his final ride as Britain's most decorated amateur rider this century.