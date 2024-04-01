'I never believed I'd get the chance' - Gina Andrews counting down the days to golden Grand National opportunity on Latenightpass
Gina Andrews is counting down the days until she gets the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream by riding in the Randox Grand National and said she has maximum faith in her big-race partner Latenightpass.
Trained by the rider's husband Tom Ellis in Warwickshire and owned and bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis, Latenightpass has progressed from the point-to-point field to become a credible National contender on Saturday week, when his rider will be hoping to continue her remarkable record over Aintree's famous spruce fences.
Although she has never ridden in the National, Andrews has had six rides in the Foxhunters' and completed on each occasion, including when winning on Latenightpass in 2022. The pairing finished runner-up in 2021 and fourth 12 months ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 14:00, 1 April 2024
- Aintree on the agenda for Shakem Up'Arry as Ben Pauling plots more big-race success for festival winner
- Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team
- 'We'll step him up to three miles now' - improved Iroko set for Aintree after pleasing Cheltenham return from injury
- 'Top-class' Harry Cobden booked as Noble Yeats bids to match Red Rum feat in Grand National
- Monbeg Genius and Hewick among 17 horses scratched from this year's Grand National
- Aintree on the agenda for Shakem Up'Arry as Ben Pauling plots more big-race success for festival winner
- Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team
- 'We'll step him up to three miles now' - improved Iroko set for Aintree after pleasing Cheltenham return from injury
- 'Top-class' Harry Cobden booked as Noble Yeats bids to match Red Rum feat in Grand National
- Monbeg Genius and Hewick among 17 horses scratched from this year's Grand National