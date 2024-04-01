Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
14:10 HuntingdonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
14:10 HuntingdonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'I never believed I'd get the chance' - Gina Andrews counting down the days to golden Grand National opportunity on Latenightpass

Latenightpass wins last year's race
Latenightpass and Gina Andrews are successful in the 2022 Foxhunters' Open Hunters' ChaseCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Gina Andrews is counting down the days until she gets the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream by riding in the Randox Grand National and said she has maximum faith in her big-race partner Latenightpass

Trained by the rider's husband Tom Ellis in Warwickshire and owned and bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis, Latenightpass has progressed from the point-to-point field to become a credible National contender on Saturday week, when his rider will be hoping to continue her remarkable record over Aintree's famous spruce fences.

Although she has never ridden in the National, Andrews has had six rides in the Foxhunters' and completed on each occasion, including when winning on Latenightpass in 2022. The pairing finished runner-up in 2021 and fourth 12 months ago. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 1 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 14:00, 1 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival