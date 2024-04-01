'I never believed I'd get the chance' - Gina Andrews counting down the days to golden Grand National opportunity on Latenightpass

Gina Andrews is counting down the days until she gets the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream by riding in the Randox Grand National and said she has maximum faith in her big-race partner Latenightpass .

Trained by the rider's husband Tom Ellis in Warwickshire and owned and bred by her mother-in-law Pippa Ellis, Latenightpass has progressed from the point-to-point field to become a credible National contender on Saturday week, when his rider will be hoping to continue her remarkable record over Aintree's famous spruce fences.

Although she has never ridden in the National, Andrews has had six rides in the Foxhunters' and completed on each occasion, including when winning on Latenightpass in 2022. The pairing finished runner-up in 2021 and fourth 12 months ago.