Four removed but Grand National top 34 stays mostly strong as field begins to take shape at five-day stage

Fury Road was the only horse among the top 34 to not be confirmed for Saturday’s Randox Grand National at Aintree at the five-day stage on Monday.

Classic Getaway, Bronn and Full Back had been scratched in recent weeks, while Topham entries Empire Steel and Fantastic Lady were below the cut-off point and not confirmed along with Angels Dawn.

Glengouly , Galia Des Liteaux , Panda Boy , Eklat De Rire , Chambard and Kitty’s Light , who won the Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup last season, are at the foot of the weights to make the cut, sharing a National mark of 146. The final field will be confirmed at 10am on Thursday morning and there will be no reserves this year.

If elimination is required on Thursday, the balloting of horses set to carry the same weight will be decided by the current official handicap mark of those horses. If two or more horses on the same weight have an identical current handicap mark – such as Chambard and Kitty's Light – then a random ballot will take place.

The number of runners has been reduced to 34 for the first time this year in a move to promote the safety of participants competing over the National fences.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler and runner-up Vanillier , the 2023 Irish Grand National scorer I Am Maximus and the progressive novice Meetingofthewaters – both trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus – are among the leading contenders who remain in contention.

Gordon Elliott: has nine horses guaranteed a run in the Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gordon Elliott has nine horses guaranteed a run in the £1 million race. His potential team includes top weight Conflated , three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Delta Work and the 2021 Savills Chase winner Galvin , although there are concerns over the ground – described as soft, heavy in places – for the latter and the Mullins-trained Stattler , who are owned by Ronnie Bartlett.

Mullins has eight horses in the top 34, with Midlands Grand National runner-up Mr Incredible and Cotswold Chase scorer Capodanno among his other hopefuls.

There are six British-trained horses guaranteed a run. Along with 5-1 favourite Corach Rambler, the home challenge could include Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam , Eldorado Allen , Latenightpass , Mac Tottie and Galia Des Liteaux .

Malina Girl and Desertmore House are among others below the cut-off point needing horses to come out to make the final field.

The top 34 in entry order

Conflated Noble Yeats Nassalam Coko Beach Capodanno I Am Maximus Minella Indo Corach Rambler Janidil Stattler Mahler Mission Delta Work Foxy Jacks Galvin Farouk D’Alene Eldorado Allen Ain’t That A Shame Vanillier Mr Incredible Run Wild Fred Latenightpass Minella Crooner Adamantly Chosen Mac Tottie Chemical Energy Limerick Lace Meetingofthewaters The Goffer Roi Mage Glengouly Galia Des Liteaux Panda Boy Eklat De Rire Chambard

Other confirmations

Kitty's Light

Malina Girl

Desertmore House

Kinondo Kwetu

Shakem Up'Arry

Ontheropes

Fakir D'Alene

Annual Invictus

Amirite

Tullybeg

Iron Bridge

Cepage

Famous Bridge

Frontal Assault

Good Boy Bobby

Tommie Beau

Where It All Began

Not confirmed

Fury Road

Empire Steel

Fantastic Lady

Angels Dawn

Previously scratched

Classic Getaway

Bronn

Full Back

