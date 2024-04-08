Stayers' Hurdle winner Teahupoo the star act as Grand National day entries revealed

Stayers' Hurdle champion Teahupoo will headline the Grand National day undercard at Aintree as he was one of four Gordon Elliott-trained contenders entered in the Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.05) at Aintree on Saturday.

Robcour's impressive Cheltenham Festival winner could face five of the horses he defeated last month including runner-up Flooring Porter and the Elliott-trained Sire Du Berlais , who won this race 12 months ago.

The Elliott challenge may feature last month's Champion Hurdle runner-up Irish Point , but he has another entry in the Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, while Beacon Edge is also entered.

New potential challengers to Teahupoo include Telmesomethinggirl , who could be tested at three miles for the first time in three years after her encouraging effort behind Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle.

Hewick , who is entered in Thursday's Aintree Bowl, has also been given an entry back over hurdles.

Langer Dan: two-time Coral Cup winner had a Grade 1 entry at Aintree Credit: Patrick McCann

Britain's contenders include Coral Cup winner Langer Dan as well as Dashel Drasher and Crambo.

The Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (1.55) is the first of three Grade 1s on the card where Caldwell Potter could have his first start since selling for a world record fee of €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale in February. Now with champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls, the six-year-old has not been seen since winning a Grade 1 at Leopardstown in December.

Supreme winner Slade Steel was also given an entry, along with Firefox and Asian Master who finished third and fourth behind him, while Ile Atlantique could also feature. He chased home Ballyburn to finish second in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Arkle form could be represented in the Maghull Novices' Chase (5.00) by the placed horses, Found A Fifty and Il Etait Temps. Gaelic Warrior, who scored at Cheltenham, will not participate.

Ahoy Senor is among 31 entries for the £100,000 William Hill Handicap Chase ,while Pertemps Final winner Monmiral is the key name among 41 in the Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (1.20).

Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle

Apple Away

Beacon Edge

Botox Has

Buddy One

Champ

Crambo

Dashel Drasher

Flooring Porter

Hewick

Hiddenvalley Lake

Irish Point

Langer Dan

Marie's Rock

Monkfish

Proschema

Sire du Berlais

Strong Leader

Teahupoo

Telmesomethinggirl

West Balboa

