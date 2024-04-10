Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again
This is the best time of year for all of us at Aintree. We love all our fixtures but these three days are what we live for. It’s a chance for Liverpool to shine, not just Aintree.
This year, the Randox Grand National will be slightly different after a wide-ranging review last summer. It’s been a team effort across the sport that has included BHA officials, vets, jockeys, trainers, course inspectors and the Horse Welfare Board, of which I am a member, among others – and it was very much driven by data.
The most noticeable changes are a reduction in the number of runners from 40 to 34, the repositioning of the first fence 60 yards closer to the start, a standing start and the earlier off time of 4pm.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 14:00, 10 April 2024
- 'We’re like a Sunday League team running in an FA Cup final - we’re taking on the best with an £800 homebred'
- Confirmed runners and riders for day two of Aintree as Grand National topweight Conflated is declared for Melling Chase
- Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- 'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again
- 'We’re like a Sunday League team running in an FA Cup final - we’re taking on the best with an £800 homebred'
- Confirmed runners and riders for day two of Aintree as Grand National topweight Conflated is declared for Melling Chase
- Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- 'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again