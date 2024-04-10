Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again

author image
Sulekha VarmaAintree clerk of the course
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Derek Fox riding One For Arthur clears the Canal Turn during the Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 06, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX**
Jockeys taking the inner line at the Canal Turn was one of the reasons for reducing the Grand National fieldCredit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

This is the best time of year for all of us at Aintree. We love all our fixtures but these three days are what we live for. It’s a chance for Liverpool to shine, not just Aintree.

This year, the Randox Grand National will be slightly different after a wide-ranging review last summer. It’s been a team effort across the sport that has included BHA officials, vets, jockeys, trainers, course inspectors and the Horse Welfare Board, of which I am a member, among others – and it was very much driven by data.

The most noticeable changes are a reduction in the number of runners from 40 to 34, the repositioning of the first fence 60 yards closer to the start, a standing start and the earlier off time of 4pm.

Published on 10 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 14:00, 10 April 2024

Copy
