Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again

This is the best time of year for all of us at Aintree. We love all our fixtures but these three days are what we live for. It’s a chance for Liverpool to shine, not just Aintree.

This year, the Randox Grand National will be slightly different after a wide-ranging review last summer . It’s been a team effort across the sport that has included BHA officials, vets, jockeys, trainers, course inspectors and the Horse Welfare Board, of which I am a member, among others – and it was very much driven by data.

The most noticeable changes are a reduction in the number of runners from 40 to 34, the repositioning of the first fence 60 yards closer to the start, a standing start and the earlier off time of 4pm.