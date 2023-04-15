Grand National 2023: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 39 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National ( ), the world's most famous jumps race, at Aintree this Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

Grand National runners and odds: the full list of horses for Aintree

1

Came to this race in 2021 and 2022 off the back of a Graded win and does so again today at the age of 11; did sterling work from off the pace to be third and second in those last two Grand Nationals; 20 lengths clear of the third when he chased home Noble Yeats last year and, despite today's 8lb higher mark, he has to be in each-way calculations.

Trainer: Ted Walsh

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 14-1

Any Second Now 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

2

To win this race last term as just a seven-year-old and a novice was seriously out of the ordinary and he's built on that with his form this season (now has 19lb higher mark); won over the conventional fences here in December and reverted to looking much more the out-and-out stayer in two runs at Cheltenham since, which meant he never got competitive when 15-length fourth in the Gold Cup but keeps him as major contender for the National.

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 11-1

Noble Yeats 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

3

Won the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in 2021 and fourth there in the 2022 Gold Cup; diverted to the cross-country for this season's festival (soft) and he was back near his best in second to Delta Work; while losing at level weights in that race is a stumbling block on form – he gives Delta Work 7lb today – the jumping and stamina suggest he could take well to this test.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

Forecast odds: 20-1

Galvin 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

4

Career-best form when third in two Leopardstown Grade 1s (one on soft) over 3m this winter and it was 2m4f when his form dipped at Cheltenham last month; jumps well; while he's worth this first go beyond 3m1f, stamina for this extreme trip is something of a guess and he needs to improve for it.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 40-1

Fury Road 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

5

Opened this season with wins in two major 3m handicaps; sometimes jumps rather ponderously, including on the first circuit when good third in the Welsh National (soft) in which a blunder two out handed the upper hand to two rivals; fell two out at 33-1 in Irish Gold Cup latest, when disputing the lead so running a big race, but moving up the weights since is a negative to add to his fall.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Forecast odds: 14-1

The Big Dog 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

6

Never-dangerous fourth in 3m Grade 1 novice race at Cheltenham in March 2022; jumped and ran better when ridden up with the pace for Grade 1 win at Punchestown that April; improved again at 2m4f in the mud on his only start this season, so he arrives with further potential, as well as with stamina all to prove beyond 3m.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 20-1

Capodanno 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

7

Won last two editions of the 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country in March, latest from Galvin at level weights (on soft; 2022 on heavy); last year's National (good to soft) did not pan out so smoothly for him from off the pace and it was not his best round of jumping, but he still challenged for the lead two out before finishing a tired 22-length third; 1lb lower today and cheekpieces (tried once last term, below form) are added; can't be ruled out.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Forecast odds: 9-1

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

8

Showed he stays 3m2f on soft at Haydock last term but pulled up over 3m4f on heavy there next time; runaway winner at this meeting (3m1f, good to soft) last April but it wasn't over the National fences and he still has his career-high mark today, despite far more muted performances recently; has now had wind surgery.

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 50-1

Sam Brown 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

9

Often front-runner; has run well in all his races when at about 3m (snaffled up by The Big Dog in the Troytown on soft at Navan) but has never been beyond that; took very well to these fences when fourth over 2m5f in November, so looks well capable of a bold show for a long way.

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 33-1

Lifetime Ambition 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

10

Produced a tired unseat at the final fence when 10-11 over 3m6f at Cheltenham in March 2020 on his only attempt at a long-distance chase; absent for 1,022 days before this season but short-head win from Dunboyne in the Thyestes at Gowran (3m1f, soft to heavy) showed he's as good as ever, a game effort too but he needs to bounce back from a lesser show one month later.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Carefully Selected 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

11

Disputed the lead long way when 66-length eighth in this race last year; usually ridden more conservatively this season and scored with authority over 3m4f at Punchestown on latest outing, jumping very well; that boosted hopes that he can last longer in this race at the second attempt but it also earned him a big career-high mark.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 33-1

Coko Beach 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

12

3m2f winner of non-handicap (soft) last month from Roi Mage; unseated at the first on penultimate start but jumped fluently through most of last year's National, in the first three or four until weakening from two out to finish 34-length sixth; has same mark and connections hope he can be switched off better to boost chance of eking out his stamina.

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 18-1

Longhouse Poet 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

13

Has never finished out of the first three in his nine races over fences, including when third in the 3m5f Irish Grand National (yielding) last term and arriving on the scene in the nick of time to send the favourite backers home happy in last month's 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham (soft); this even greater stamina test has to make appeal.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 12-1

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

14

Unraced beyond 3m, seen most often at about 2m; the three runs over 2m6f and 3m among his last six starts have all been good, including second in the Galway Plate and third in the Kerry National, but this reliable ten-year-old would still have to show himself in a very new light for a prominent finish today.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Luke Dempsey

Forecast odds: 66-1

Darasso 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

15

Improved to win at Bangor (3m, heavy) and Newbury (3m2f, good) on first two starts for new yard, the latter a top handicap in which he jumped soundly, led three out and kept finding more; 6lb higher today but ran encouragingly last month after his winter break and, while stamina cannot be absolutely guaranteed, he could be about to taste even greater success today.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 14-1

Le Milos 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

16

NON-RUNNER

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Forecast odds: 100-1

Escaria Ten 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

17

No win since chase debut in 2020 and he's had his issues, but he almost wiped the slate clean with his first two runs this season when pipped at Haydock and rallying strongly for second in the 3m6f Welsh National; the latter performance would make him a huge player but those with longer memories will have doubts and he showed alarmingly little at Cheltenham last month; blinkers replace recent cheekpieces.

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Forecast odds: 40-1

The Big Breakaway 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

18

Initial promise as a novice (October 2021) has not been fulfilled; probably best run since when staying on in the 3m Kerry National last September only to fall at the last; unraced beyond that distance; changed hands and left Emmet Mullins before penultimate start; latest was a step back in the right direction but he has a lot to prove.

Trainer: John Hanlon

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Forecast odds: 100-1

Cape Gentleman 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

19

Fell at a Cheltenham cross-country fence in January but some of his runs in France make very interesting viewing, including when staying on well over 3m3f and 3m6f, and so do his performances in the same 3m2f Down Royal race in March 2022 and 2023; big odds but a lurking strength in stamina can bring him to the fore.

Trainer: Patrick Griffin

Jockey: Felix de Giles

Forecast odds: 40-1

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

20

Acts on heavy; went mighty close to grabbing a top 3m handicap at Leopardstown (yielding) at Christmas in first-time blinkers (kept since); that and other notable performances appeared to shout stamina, so much so that despite having failed comprehensively to back up that impression in three handicaps over 3m4f and 3m5f in the last year, he's not dismissed.

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Kieren Buckley

Forecast odds: 66-1

Diol Ker 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

21

Second and fourth in last two editions of the Munster National on soft at Limerick in October were his best efforts over 3m; however, he can make jumping errors and Leopardstown on penultimate start showed that he's still fully effective over 2m1f, which is not overly suggestive of a Grand National victory; switches headgear.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald

Forecast odds: 66-1

A Wave Of The Sea 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

22

Unraced on soft for nearly two years (has won on it); won eight of his last nine races over fences, all in small fields and latterly when upped to 3m for two handicaps at Perth last April and June; warmed up with a run over hurdles last month; should stay beyond 3m and still be capable of better but taking on this many rivals will be a very new experience.

Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Forecast odds: 40-1

Minella Trump 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

23

Probably no ground issues; should have been a top chasing prospect going into last season but jumping fences has not come naturally to him, for instance in the 2022 National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham; had back surgery since, fell nevertheless on his penultimate start but the latest was more reassuring; when he's on song he stays on strongly like a prime candidate for long distances.

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 16-1

Vanillier 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

24

No ground problems; good jumper; sixth in the Irish National one year ago showed he stays 3m5f and he's surged back to form for his last two outings; beaten by Any Second Now last time but much better off at the weights today; considered.

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 33-1

Velvet Elvis 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

25

Failed to shine in the 2022 Kim Muir at Cheltenham but improved form on varied ground every time over fences in Ireland; close calls in two good 3m handicaps before easily making all when sights were lowered last month; scopey, long-striding sort who's a fascinating prospect for this distance.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 8-1f

Ain't That A Shame 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

26

Never-nearer fourth to Le Milos at Newbury (3m2f); ran respectably over 3m5f at Warwick last term and loudly demands another go at a marathon distance, now that his strong finish from well off the pace has won him the 3m1f Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham for the second year in succession; due to go up 10lb, so he's the pick of the weights; has his own way of doing things and plotting his way through the pack will need luck, but he gave probably his most professional display last time (on soft) and brings plenty of positives.

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 9-1

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

27

No ground worries but the same can't be said for his jumping, including as he unseated at the first in this last year (20-1) and errors held him back next time in the Irish National, a race in which he'd finished third in 2021; nothing to crow about this term and he's just 2lb lower than 12 months ago; tongue-tie (absent this season) returns.

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy

Jockey: Simon Torrens

Forecast odds: 33-1

Enjoy D'allen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

28

Seven-year-old who's had very few races and refused to participate meaningfully in two of them; has set off okay for new yard this term, albeit among the backmarkers; one of the theories connections have about him is that he much prefers big fields; second over 3m5f at Warwick (heavy) and third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham suggested stamina reserves and he's basically a good jumper, albeit forfeiting his momentum and perhaps his enthusiasm when meeting the last fence wrong at Cheltenham; if he fancies it, he has the tools to run extremely well.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 14-1

Mr Incredible 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

29

0-8 over fences but runner-up in five, including at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and on first two starts this season; jumps well but two others saw the 3m6f out much better when he was a fair third to Gaillard Du Mesnil at Cheltenham (soft) this time round.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Forecast odds: 40-1

Mister Coffey 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

30

33-1 over 3m2f on good to soft when he took second at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and won the big Newbury handicap that November; plenty of modest shows too; respectable third over 3m4f at Haydock on penultimate start but it looks as if others will finish much more strongly even if this is one of his good days.

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Forecast odds: 50-1

Cloudy Glen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

31

Beaten a nose in 3m2f race (soft) over these fences in December 2021; yet to prove himself beyond that but he was in sixth when badly hampered four out in last year's 4m Scottish National; started this season okay, then had wind surgery before tailed off three weeks ago; cheekpieces first time.

Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Forecast odds: 66-1

Hill Sixteen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

32

No ground worries; won at Galway (2m6f) last July but subsequent evidence, including two creditable shows in big 3m handicaps, suggests he is handicapped up to his best and can make mistakes; should stay beyond 3m but has so much further to go here.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Forecast odds: 66-1

Gabbys Cross 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

33

All his three wins under rules were on good ground but his third of 17 in the Cork National (3m4f) came in the mud; major backward steps in his two races since (he's been off since Christmas) and the first of them was over these fences.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Jack Foley

Forecast odds: 66-1

Recite A Prayer 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

34

Won on heavy last term and career-best form over 3m3f and 3m2f on good ground at Cheltenham this season; front rank until the second last in the 4m Eider at Newcastle on latest start but fading thereafter points to a stamina weakness; tongue tied first time.

Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Forecast odds: 50-1

Eva's Oskar 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

35

Started on the Flat but has been a rising force through his five campaigns over jumps; this term he's knuckled down admirably to prevail on the run-in in valuable 3m handicaps at Ascot and Kempton, both on good ground but he scored last season on soft; 4lb well-in compared to his recently revised mark; unraced beyond 3m1f but trainer says "this lad stays forever".

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 20-1

Our Power 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

36

2lb out of the handicap; refused to race once last November and soon dropped himself out once in December; on the other hand he also had a ten-length win this winter, lost the Thyestes by a short head (to Carefully Selected) and also ran creditably at Cheltenham, all in the mud, but Mr Incredible finished more strongly in the latter; blinkers replace usual cheekpieces.

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 66-1

Dunboyne 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

37

2lb out of the handicap; negotiated these fences in three other races, twice soundly beaten but also 14-length fourth in last year's Topham; showed plenty over the 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country last two starts and still led Delta Work and Galvin approaching two out last time but he had tired into a remote third when refusing at the last; soft ground was against him that day but both those runs cast doubt on his stamina.

Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 100-1

Francky Du Berlais 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

38

3lb out of the handicap; has shaped at 3m-3m2f, including on soft and over these fences, as if serious stamina tests could suit him but he had a lot to do when producing what looked a tired unseat four out in this race last year; Welsh National and Haydock trial on last two starts (in cheekpieces) also failed to enhance his claims; blinkered first time.

Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Forecast odds: 66-1

Fortescue 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

39

3lb out of the handicap; a battler whose proficiency over the 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country course is a notable plus, but he failed to show it there when encountering soft (latest start) or heavy ground, so his chance could be scuppered if the rain has arrived in large quantities; place chance if it hasn't.

Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Forecast odds: 25-1

Back On The Lash 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

40

6lb out of the handicap; won at Galway (2m6f) in July 2021 and good fifth in the same race last summer; no striking claims even on that form, though, and he does not have any form beyond 3m1f (had one attempt at 3m4f); 150-1 when beaten 22 lengths at Cheltenham (2m4f) last month.

Trainer: Paul Gilligan

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Forecast odds: 50-1

Born By The Sea 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Grand National verdict and tip

Last year's one-two Noble Yeats and Any Second Now could be bang there again, including because there is not a lot of proven strength in stamina among today's opposition, but those top weights have shown their hand from a handicapping perspective. Mr Incredible's run at Warwick suggested no shortage of stamina but the issue with him is temperament, including at the start, which prompts unease about making him top of the list. He will probably have to work his way through from near the back, like Corach Rambler, the progressive form choice. Ain't That A Shame catches the eye among the usual large batch of candidates who now venture at least one mile further than they've been before, but the pick of that group may well be Le Milos, who was so professional in his big 3m2f win in November and has further improvement in him. He is second choice behind something of a dark horse in . While the latter's run against Longhouse Poet (a non-stayer in last year's National) last month was not solid form, it did show his basic wellbeing and there are strong suggestions from his performances in France that he can reveal himself in a spectacular new light with today's supreme test of stamina. Vanillier will gallop on strongly if he jumps, while Gaillard Du Mesnil looks solid in all departments, but the vote goes to Roi Mage ahead of Le Milos, Mr Incredible and Noble Yeats. (Richard Austen, Spotlight editor)

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

